Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Live updates: WVU vs. Oklahoma State - WVU 24, OSU 19 (F)
The 2022 season ends for West Virginia today with a visit to Oklahoma State and a noon game at Boone Pickens Stadium, but the action is just getting started. To keep up with the offseason news, including the search for a new athletic director, a decision on Neal Brown's future and all the transfer portal activity, take advantage of the latest special offer for an EerSports VIP membership. It's 75 percent off an annual subscription ... or just $2.24 per month.
The Plays That Changed the Game - WVU vs Oklahoma State
Pregame - 28.1% chance of WVU winning the game. 14:54 First Quarter - 21-yard gain on the first play of the game - 26.1%. Right off the bat, the Mountaineers give up a big pass play that puts Oklahoma State almost a midfield. Despite having a new quarterback (which increased WVU's chances of winning pregame over earlier in the week), the Cowboys have a plan.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State falls to West Virginia, 24-19
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football suffered its fifth loss in seven games to close out the 2022 regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) had their 14-game winning streak inside Boone Pickens Stadium come to an end following a 24-19 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. The Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) had not won on the road in conference play this season. True freshman Garret Rangel made his second career start for Oklahoma State in place of redshirt senior Spencer Sanders, who was unavailable again due to a nagging shoulder injury. Both offenses struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, but West Virginia capitalized on three big plays to find the end zone, holding on in a tight Big 12 battle. Here is a quick recap of Oklahoma State’s loss to West Virginia with scores, stats and highlights:
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Postgame Notes: West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 19
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. Nov. 26, 2022 | Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 7-5, 4-5 Big 12 | West Virginia 5-7, 3-6 Big 12. Postgame Notes. Jason Taylor II picked off his sixth...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma State game
West Virginia put a long season to rest Saturday (maybe?) and put an end to some lengthy streaks along the way. The Mountaineers took a wet and winding road to a victory against Oklahoma State that at least heightens the intrigue about what happens next. We discuss the win over the Cowboys, the pivotal performances, the critical moments and the feather in the head coach's cap ... and then it's onto the captivating content. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
What Neal Brown had to say after the season finale win
West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon, coming back to beat the Cowboys, 24-19 in Stillwater. The Mountaineers did so under horrible conditions - with a complete downpour and chilly temps, WVU also had to rely on their third string quarterback and fourth string running back to carry the load on offense, with a secondary full of backups to hold down the fort on defense. Here's what Head Coach Neal Brown had to say about the effort after the game.
Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. returns for Michigan State game
The Penn State football program will gain a boost Saturday against Michigan State as star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. returns to game action. The redshirt junior missed recent Big Ten games against Maryland and Rutgers while recovering from appendicitis. Porter participated in pregame warmups Saturday afternoon and was announced as...
Live updates: Michigan State 16 - No. 11 Penn State 35; 4th quarter
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — We’ve reached the end of the regular season, with Michigan State finishing up on the road against No. 11 Penn State in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy. MSU needs a win on Saturday to reach the six-victory threshold and guarantee itself a place in a bowl game (though a bowl bid remains possible at 5-7 in certain scenarios).
How It Happened: Penn State 35, Michigan State 16
Penn State finished its 2022 regular season with a fourth straight win Saturday night, picking up a 35-16 victory over Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions improve to 10-2 on the season and now await their bowl game destination, while the Spartans fall to 5-7 following an 11-win campaign last year.
247Sports
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is looking to end the regular season on a positive note when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium, where the Cowboys have won 14 straight games. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.
In Game Thread: Penn State vs. Michigan State
As predicted, the weather is outstanding. 51 and sunny now. Traffic was not bad at all from the north. Plenty of parking available!. It's a beautiful, if sleepy, day in Happy Valley. There are press box seats for the Citrus Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl. That’s it. I’ll let you know...
Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu doesn’t dress vs. Michigan State; RB Keyvone Lee also out
Penn State will be without left tackle Olu Fashanu, one of the team’s top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, for the fourth straight game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. On Tuesday, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin left the door open for Fashanu and cornerback Joey...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0