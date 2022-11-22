In photos: Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon attend 'George & Tammy' premiere in LA

Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and other cast members attended the premiere of six-part limited series "George & Tammy" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2022. The drama explores the romance between country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette. "George & Tammy" is coming to Showtime on December 4.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Michael Shannon (L) and Jessica Chastain attend the premiere of Showtime's biographical limited series "George & Tammy" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2022. Shannon stars as George Jones, with Chastain as Tammy Wynette.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Chastain.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Left to right, Shannon, famed Nashville vocal coach Ron Browning and Chastain.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member David Wilson Barnes, who portrays Billy Sherrill.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Georgette Jones, the daughter of George Jones and Wynette.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Kelly McCormack, who portrays Sheila Richey.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Pat Healy who portrays Don Chapel.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Shannon (L) and Chastain.