In photos: Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon attend 'George & Tammy' premiere in LA
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and other cast members attended the premiere of six-part limited series "George & Tammy" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2022. The drama explores the romance between country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette. "George & Tammy" is coming to Showtime on December 4.
Michael Shannon (L) and Jessica Chastain attend the premiere of Showtime's biographical limited series "George & Tammy" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2022. Shannon stars as George Jones, with Chastain as Tammy Wynette.
Chastain.
Left to right, Shannon, famed Nashville vocal coach Ron Browning and Chastain.
Cast member David Wilson Barnes, who portrays Billy Sherrill.
Georgette Jones, the daughter of George Jones and Wynette.
Cast member Kelly McCormack, who portrays Sheila Richey.
Cast member Pat Healy who portrays Don Chapel.
Shannon (L) and Chastain.
Comments / 0