Poughkeepsie, NY

Man Found Shot On Street In Area, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot, said Det. Sgt. George Camacho.

Responding officers located a 40-year-old city of Poughkeepsie resident with a single gunshot wound to his torso, Camacho said.

Mobile Life Support Services and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the scene and provided aid to the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Camacho said.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

