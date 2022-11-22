Read full article on original website
Legendary Austin blues club Antone's launches independent livestreaming platform
If Antone’s is your vibe but Fifth Street isn’t, first, know we get it. Saving Austinites the trip, along with countless people outside of the Austin area, Antone’s Nightclub is launching a new service for livestreaming its shows, starting November 25 and 26.It’ll start with New Orleans-based funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk, for their special “Phunksgiving” show with Michael Hale Trio, and continue on for certain shows, delineated on the Atone’s website. Specifics are still loose before the launch, allowing the famous blues club to call the shots. The partner agency that created the streaming service, 3rd + Lamar, created...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend
Kick off the holiday season with a healthy helping of festive events and jubilant gatherings. Settle in for a screening of Home Alone at Fareground Austin or hit the ice rink at Four Seasons Hotel Austin’s new Ice Rodeo. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo by Brian NixonBlood Over Texas presents Horror For The Holidays. Courtesy photoEnjoy a screening of Home Alone on the Fareground Austin green this Saturday. ...
Austin jingles all the way to No. 1 on new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Austinites start to decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays at Mozart's and the Trail of Lights, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names Austin the No. 1 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10.Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S. The company used...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Brazilian steakhouse sizzles into new downtown space
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsMore meat is the guiding principle at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão, and despite an upcoming closure in Austin, it’s not letting up anytime soon. The restaurant is just relocating from 309 E. Third St. to a slightly more central spot blocks away at 200 Congress Ave., on the bottom floor of The Austonian, a residential tower that’s currently the second-tallest building in the city. It will...
Broadway's The Grinch sleds into Austin for a different Christmas song and dance
Taking kids to sit on Santa’s lap is going out of style. Sorry if that’s a grinchy take, but if a man in an oversize suit is part of your holiday plans, it might as well be the Broadway take on the Grinch. The record-breaking production Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to Austin’s Bass Concert Hall on December 6.If you’ve ever wished to see a Christmas version of Cats, this might be your Christmas miracle. It has it all: bizarre and fuzzy costumes, audience engagement, at least two iconic songs: “You’re a Mean One,...
New report puts the spotlight on Austin's small businesses ahead of holiday shopping season
With Small Business Saturday upon us, this is your annual reminder that skipping the Black Friday chaos at big-box stores not only saves you stress, but serves your community. According to a 2018 American Express study, approximately two-thirds (67 cents) of every dollar spent locally stays local, thanks to employee spending, local business purchases, and more. With that in mind, the Downtown Austin Alliance recently shared findings from its second biannual inventory of downtown Austin storefront retail businesses to sere both Austin businesses and Austin shoppers in this busy season. According to a release, the report helps the Downtown...
World's largest community of 3D-printed moves into Austin suburb, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. World's largest community of 3D-printed homes moves into Austin suburb with prices from mid-$400s. Austin-based ICON is bringing the largest community of 3D-printed homes to Georgetown in 2023. 2. SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023. Highlights from the most recent release include a keynote from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, as well as speakers David Chang, Kara Swisher, and Valerie June.3. How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show. The annual Creek Show is open at Waller Creek through November 20, from 6-8 pm most days.4. Texas pop icon Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z with most Grammy Award nominations in history. Our very own Queen Bey made history, securing nine nominations.5. Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek attended the film's Austin premiere at the Austin Film Festival last month.
Austin named the No. 3 best city to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
2 Austin restaurants land on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022, two from Austin and one from Houston. They are: Canje, Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (No. 4); Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (No. 19); and Birdie’s, Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (No. 25).Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the country. They found...
Austin housing market stabilizes, with metro median home price below $475,000
Good news for prospective Austin-area homebuyers: local home prices are stabilizing.The latest monthly report from ABoR, which includes sales data from October 2022, reinforces that "median home prices across the MSA [continue] their recent trend of more stable and sustainable appreciation." In October 2022, the Austin-Round Rock metro area's median price clocked in at $474,900, which, while a record for the month of October, is up only 4 percent year-over-year. In September 2022, the metro's median home price registered at $470,000, up 5.6 percent from the previous year. The current metro median is down significantly from figures seen earlier this...
New Austin-based mental health subscription box plans national launch at SXSW 2023
Mental health apps are so alluring, but once you’ve recorded your two-week streak and things are feeling a little more organized, it can be hard to keep going. It’s hard enough to keep up with journaling and a great bedtime routine, and many lovely self-help tools also lose their effectiveness when the novelty wears off.A smart company might harness that novelty as its hook — and an easily distracted self-helper won’t fall off the wagon. Like many other companies in the mental health space, Speak As One will work on a subscription model, but this one won’t languish, unused on...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Legendary Texas barbecue family returns to their roots with new Lockhart location
One of Texas' multi-generational barbecue families is heading back to their roots, opening a new joint in Lockhart. Terry Black's Barbecue is now cooking at 900 N. Colorado St., in downtown Lockhart. From Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, the new outpost will bring brisket, beef ribs, and cold beer back to the family's hometown. “Lockhart was designated the barbecue capital of Texas by the Texas State legislature, so it’s been a dream to come back home and open a Terry Black’s barbecue location there," said Mike Black in a release. "We're excited to get back to where it...
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Austin, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study, which also provides definitive proof that we're better than Dallas (not that we needed it). Austin ranks No. 43 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Houston, at No. 42, and Dallas, at No. 47. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one...
Wine for the People spreads into new space in Central Austin
One of Texas' most exciting new winemakers is making big moves — figuratively, yes, but also physically, with a relocation to Central Austin this week. Wine for the People, founded by Rae Wilson, is moving from one shared home with C.L. Butaud Wines in Dripping Springs to a new shared space in Central Austin. While C.L. Butaud will remain at its Fitzhugh Road location, Wine for the People will now share a sweet corner of Spread and Co. café at 1601 W 38th St.Located in the Jefferson Square Center at 35th Street and Kerbey Lane, Spread and Co. describes...
Draft 'Vision Plan' for Zilker Park unveils land bridge and more possibilities
Austinites are overflowing with opinions about how the city should be evolving, and now they have a chance to apply those thoughts toward the city’s oldest park and most central public space. On November 15, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department released a draft vision plan for the future of Zilker Park, which is open to community comments through January 8, 2023.Officially titled the “draft Zilker Park Vision Plan document and map,” it sounds broad, because it is. The goal of the plan is to “establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Metropolitan Park,” which...
UT Austin leads nation with 2 of the top entrepreneurship programs, says Princeton Review
Austin entrepreneurs, take note. The University of Texas at Austin is once again at the top of the class among the country’s best entrepreneurship programs.UT Austin's McCombs School of Business appears at No. 5 on a new list from The Princeton Review of the best graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The University of Texas at Austin also shows up at No. 2 in the ranking of the best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurs.UT's graduate ranking remains the same from 2021, while the undergraduate ranking is up from the No. 4 spot in 2021. “The rate of entrepreneurship and business creation has hit...
Trevor Noah returns to Austin on his 2023 'Off the Record' world tour
Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour, called "Off the Record," shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.The tour will start in the U.S. on January 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20, 2023. He will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from August 31 to September 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour. Austin is the only Texas stop on the tour. Tickets for the event at Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Dr. on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11 am on the Texas Performing Arts website.---Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
