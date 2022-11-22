Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. World's largest community of 3D-printed homes moves into Austin suburb with prices from mid-$400s. Austin-based ICON is bringing the largest community of 3D-printed homes to Georgetown in 2023. 2. SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023. Highlights from the most recent release include a keynote from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, as well as speakers David Chang, Kara Swisher, and Valerie June.3. How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show. The annual Creek Show is open at Waller Creek through November 20, from 6-8 pm most days.4. Texas pop icon Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z with most Grammy Award nominations in history. Our very own Queen Bey made history, securing nine nominations.5. Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek attended the film's Austin premiere at the Austin Film Festival last month.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO