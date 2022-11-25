ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Coram Man Accused Of Making False 911 Calls, Impersonating NYPD Officer

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 hours ago

A Long Island man was charged after investigators found that he made multiple false 911 calls over a two-year span.

Andrew Welcom, age 34, of Coram, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, and charged with five counts of falsely reporting an incident and two counts of criminal impersonation, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said Welcom made a 911 call on Thursday, Aug. 18, saying a woman had been assaulted and any officers who tried to enter a Lake Ronkonkoma home to help her would be shot.

When police responded to the residence, they discovered that no one in the home was in danger, SCPD said.

Following this incident, SCPD Officer Danielle Congedo investigated similar incidents and found four additional 911 calls that dated back to November 2020 that were traced to Welcom, authorities said.

Police said the calls were all reports of a suspicious person or crime, and all were found to be unfounded.

During at least one of the calls, Welcom identified himself as a New York City Police Department officer, SCPD said.

Welcom was released on an appearance ticket and is set to be arraigned at a later date, police reported.

SCPD asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-854-8426.

