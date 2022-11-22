Read full article on original website
Related
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
NBC San Diego
How Drought Cost America's Cotton Industry Billions
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that is costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
NBC San Diego
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
NBC San Diego
Powwows: Singing, Dancing and Sharing Native American Culture
“It's really important for us to express our culture and to keep it going,” Cynthis Jim said. “I’ve been a dancer for 46 years now.”. Jim, along with her mother and daughter, drove 26 hours from Canada to attend Sycuan Reservation’s annual powwow. The customs may...
Comments / 0