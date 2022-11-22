ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

“Dare to Donate” food drive at Power Surge Nutrition

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A local community activist, Malik Dare is hosting his third annual “Dare to Donate,” food drive. Dare will be partnering with Power Surge Nutrition (PSN) accepting food donations on November 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

30% of all profits made on any food or drink item bought at the store during that time frame will be donated in the form of a check. All proceeds will be given to the South End Children’s Cafe. Dare comments, “Giving back to the underserved and underrepresented community is imperative and obligatory. It is necessary now more than ever due to rising costs and the financial burdens felt by inflation.” Gabe Young, owner of PSN was more than happy to collaborate with Dare and contribute to the community.

53rd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner deliveries underway

Dare made another option available to supporters to accommodate those looking for a more traditional way to give back during the holiday season. People can drop off non-perishable food items and holiday fixings at the same location, Power Surge Nutrition, 1214 Troy Schenectady Road on November 22 between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

