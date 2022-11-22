ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
NBC Miami

How Drought Cost America's Cotton Industry Billions

Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that is costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
TEXAS STATE

