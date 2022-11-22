Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEAR
Pensacola Youth Council helps out for holidays
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Booker T. Washington High School student Da'Rieon Gilbert said instead of complaining about the government, she decided to help change it. That is precisely what the 15-year-old Pensacola Youth Council member did this week when decorating and folding boxes for the Opening Doors Northwest Florida "Friendsgiving" fundraiser that collects non-perishable food items for the local homeless.
Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
WEAR
Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
thepulsepensacola.com
Fill the Mayflower 2022 Food Drive Raises 80,000 Healthy Meals for Neighbors in Need!
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving and Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – was a success, raising the equivalent of 80,000 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties! Food collected during Fill the Mayflower at Cordova Mall – Manna’s largest multi-day food drive of the year – will be distributed through Manna’s pantry and food security programs in the two-county area.
utv44.com
Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
WEAR
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
Pensacola mother who lost her son to gun violence creates ‘Garden of Peace and Hope’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Pensacola mother Lavon Brown lost her son Labar Brown after he was murdered on Oct. 22, 2012. Since then, Lavon Brown has made it her mission to bring awareness to homicide and provide herself and others a peaceful place to grieve. “I knew that I couldn’t bring him back,” said Brown. […]
utv44.com
Our Vision: Baldwin County develops longterm growth plan
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — One of the fastest growing counties in the state, Baldwin County has developed its first longterm growth plan in nearly a decade. The county's planning staff partnered with a 3rd party company to create Our Vision, the county's first master plan since 2013. The...
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Issues 100% of its Emergency Housing Voucher Allocation
The city is pleased to announce that 100% of the Emergency Housing Vouchers received from the U.S. Department of HUD targeted for homeless households have been allocated to eligible families, providing an opportunity for these families to find housing. Additional Info...
UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
Atmore family remembers loved one through giving back each Thanksgiving
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020. Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, […]
Missing man may need medical attention, says Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pensacola man who they said may need medical attention, according to an ECSO Facebook post. Guy Fredrick Thomason was last seen on Thanksgiving in the Myrtle Grove community on Ronji Way. The ECSO said he was wear a […]
