Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Pensacola Youth Council helps out for holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Booker T. Washington High School student Da'Rieon Gilbert said instead of complaining about the government, she decided to help change it. That is precisely what the 15-year-old Pensacola Youth Council member did this week when decorating and folding boxes for the Opening Doors Northwest Florida "Friendsgiving" fundraiser that collects non-perishable food items for the local homeless.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
thepulsepensacola.com

Fill the Mayflower 2022 Food Drive Raises 80,000 Healthy Meals for Neighbors in Need!

The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving and Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – was a success, raising the equivalent of 80,000 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties! Food collected during Fill the Mayflower at Cordova Mall – Manna’s largest multi-day food drive of the year – will be distributed through Manna’s pantry and food security programs in the two-county area.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Our Vision: Baldwin County develops longterm growth plan

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — One of the fastest growing counties in the state, Baldwin County has developed its first longterm growth plan in nearly a decade. The county's planning staff partnered with a 3rd party company to create Our Vision, the county's first master plan since 2013. The...
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WKRG News 5

Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
DESTIN, FL

