Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Richard Jefferson Identifies The Worst Misstep Of LeBron James’s Career
Your Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled to a 5-11 start thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. With LeBron James absent, L.A. has gone 3-2, though it seems he may return tonight. Recently on "NBA Today," ESPN panelist Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17, spoke out about what he believes may just be the 18-time All-Star forward's biggest misstep during a storied 20-year league career.
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has one of the longest highlight reels in NBA history. Not only has Curry consistently won at the highest level, but he has done so while playing arguably the most entertaining brand of basketball ever. While it is hard to single out just one...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Tri-City Herald
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Tri-City Herald
Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks knock off Cavs 117-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game win streak by outscoring the Cavaliers...
Tri-City Herald
Hornets Hold Off T-Wolves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The newly minted 'CLT' uniforms brought some good luck to the Hornets as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 in front of an energetic Black Friday crowd. Minnesota's size affected the Hornets from the outset with six shots being denied at the rim in just the first...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Jets Bench Zach Wilson Ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will not start Sunday’s game for the Jets against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During a Wednesday team meeting, Jets players were informed that Wilson will not...
Comments / 0