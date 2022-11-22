Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Health Officials Urge Masks for Thanksgiving Amid Surge in Flu, COVID Cases
Local health officials are urging San Diegans to take precautions to avoid spreading respiratory illness over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. These include wearing a well-fitting, good-quality mask indoors or in crowded spaces, washing hands thoroughly and often, staying away from sick people and cleaning commonly touched surfaces. "This is...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
NBC San Diego
DOJ Seeking to Question Pence in Criminal Probe of Trump Trying to Stay in White House, Report Says
The Department of Justice wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after he lost the 2020 election, The New York Times reported. Pence is considering cooperating with the probe, which last week saw Attorney...
NBC San Diego
Abortion Pill Is the Most Common Method to End a Pregnancy in the U.S., CDC Says
The CDC, in a report published Wednesday, found that about 51% of abortions in 2020 were performed with the pill at or before the ninth week of pregnancy. The pill, mifepristone, has become a central flashpoint in the battle over reproductive rights after the Supreme Court's decision to abolish federal abortion rights in June.
NBC San Diego
Democrat Mary Peltola Defeats Sarah Palin in Race for Alaska's At-Large House Seat
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola has won a full two-year term representing Alaska in the House, NBC News projected Wednesday, defeating former governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. Peltola made history in August when she became the first Alaska Native seated in Congress after she won the special election...
NBC San Diego
New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know
New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
Comments / 0