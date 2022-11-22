ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC San Diego

Abortion Pill Is the Most Common Method to End a Pregnancy in the U.S., CDC Says

The CDC, in a report published Wednesday, found that about 51% of abortions in 2020 were performed with the pill at or before the ninth week of pregnancy. The pill, mifepristone, has become a central flashpoint in the battle over reproductive rights after the Supreme Court's decision to abolish federal abortion rights in June.
TEXAS STATE
NBC San Diego

New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know

New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
NEW YORK STATE

