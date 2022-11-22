Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School Staff and Students Contribute to “Giving Spirit”
Union City school students and staff have again shown the ‘giving spirit’ for an annual Thanksgiving community service project. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said collectively, the elementary, middle and high school has donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations.
WBBJ
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
thunderboltradio.com
“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City
Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
whvoradio.com
Brannon Retiring From Murray State Hutson School Of Ag
A well-respected Dean of an agriculture school in Kentucky will hang up his hat and retire at the end of 2022. Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon was recently recognized for his years of service by the Kentucky Ag Council. Dr. Brannon says he is...
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
thunderboltradio.com
Alan Graham – 68 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Alan Graham, age 68, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Sunday, November 27th of 2022, at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance
The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week. Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance. (AUDIO) The first reading passed unanimously 5-0...
Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
radionwtn.com
Patriots Asking Fans To ‘Pack The House’ Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–There’s nothing quite like early practice on Thanksgiving morning!. The Henry County High School Patriots and coaching staff were THANKFUL on Thanksgiving morning for the opportunity to come together for practice for tonight’s TSSAA semifinal game at Patriot Stadium. The Patriots are asking fans to pack...
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
radionwtn.com
First 176 Student Tickets Paid For At Tonight’s Patriots’ Playoff Game
Paris, Tenn.–HCHS and Grove students…Remember! The first 176 HCHS/Grove student tickets are paid for tonight, thanks to generous donors and the school! Show your student ID or Student Vue at the gate by the band house/baseball field for free entrance. Photo by Tyler Miller.
KFVS12
Police: Young Caruthersville child flown to hospital for treatment of drugs
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating what caused a young child to be hospitalized. Officers were called to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 22 in reference to a sick child. Police said the child was being treated for drugs in their system. The child was later flown...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room. The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on...
WBBJ
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
WTVC
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
