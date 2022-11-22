ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Union City School Staff and Students Contribute to “Giving Spirit”

Union City school students and staff have again shown the ‘giving spirit’ for an annual Thanksgiving community service project. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said collectively, the elementary, middle and high school has donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City

Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
UNION CITY, TN
whvoradio.com

Brannon Retiring From Murray State Hutson School Of Ag

A well-respected Dean of an agriculture school in Kentucky will hang up his hat and retire at the end of 2022. Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon was recently recognized for his years of service by the Kentucky Ag Council. Dr. Brannon says he is...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray

Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022

Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
BENTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Alan Graham – 68 – Union City

Graveside services will be held for Alan Graham, age 68, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Sunday, November 27th of 2022, at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee

BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
BELLS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance

The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week. Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance. (AUDIO) The first reading passed unanimously 5-0...
GLEASON, TN
High School Football PRO

Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HUNTINGDON, TN
radionwtn.com

Patriots Asking Fans To ‘Pack The House’ Tonight

Paris, Tenn.–There’s nothing quite like early practice on Thanksgiving morning!. The Henry County High School Patriots and coaching staff were THANKFUL on Thanksgiving morning for the opportunity to come together for practice for tonight’s TSSAA semifinal game at Patriot Stadium. The Patriots are asking fans to pack...
PARIS, TN
High School Football PRO

Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

North Madison County road to close temporarily next week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY

