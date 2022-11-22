Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver’s Struggles + More
"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Previewing the Seattle Seahawks Offense
To sum up how people thought the Seattle Seahawks would perform on offense this season, all you had to do was bring up the quarterback situation. That's because the Seahawks would eventually land on the veteran Geno Smith after the team traded nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. Smith had previously...
OBJ Sets Visits with Bills, Cowboys and Giants - In What Order?
The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But along with all the noise, there are still multiple...
Dodgers Offseason: Joc Pederson is Working to Recruit Aaron Judge to Giants
The Giants are one of several teams in on free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, as San Francisco would like to add two outfielders to their roster this offseason. The Dodgers are also in on Judge, although they seem to be underdogs with both the Giants and the Yankees saying they won't be outbid for the slugger.
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Can Chad Muma Change How Jacksonville Contains Lamar Jackson?
It is a tall task for any rookie to defend Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former MVP has made defenders look foolish week in and week out throughout his entire football-playing life. Naturally, asking a third-round pick in his first-career start to stop Jackson is like asking for the world.
NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Suspended by the NFL on Friday, Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan’s season has gone from bad to worse. Or, perhaps, from bad to over. The league suspended Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. According to the league, Rhyan is eligible to return to the 53-man roster on Monday, Jan. 9. That’s the day after the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.
Emotional Tre Brown returns, competes with Michael Jackson to regain Seahawks starting job
For every other Seahawk, it was yet another practice of so many during a grinding season. For Tre Brown, it was poignant. Two weeks ago, the second-year cornerback returned to the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to practice with his teammates for the first time in 12 months.
CeeDee Lamb Stars; Cowboys Still ‘Need’ OBJ?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. And with Lamb’s help despite a sluggish start, the Cowboys got into their groove to win 28-20 and improve to 8-3. But two Lamb catches stole the...
Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Claimed Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a noteworthy addition to their backfield this week, adding a former top-100 pick and Super Bowl champion in the form of former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson. But why did the Jaguars claim Henderson after spending the last month with just three running backs...
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | November 26, 2022
It’s the beginning of state championships for teams on both sides of the river. This week on Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, Jim Powers joins Kevin Ryans to preview state final four and state championship matchups and to give more prep sports insight from across the bi-state area. PART 1
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Report: Jets Bench Zach Wilson Ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will not start Sunday’s game for the Jets against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During a Wednesday team meeting, Jets players were informed that Wilson will not...
Week 12: Ravens Vs. Jaguars Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 5.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) Stream: Fubo TV. Series History. The Ravens are 10-12 in regular season play against...
