‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
‘Quantumania’ Director Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp are Facing Kang the Conqueror
When the announcement dropped that Jonathan Majors would play Kang the Conqueror in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel, many were a bit perplexed about why his first true arrival would be against that specific Marvel hero. It seemingly created the vision of an instant loss for the character, though the more we see of the project it seems like it won’t be as straightforward as one might expect. Still, the main antagonist of the Multiverse Saga as part of the third entry in the franchise the internet loves to call “filler” may have become one of the most important entries.
Marvel Studios Can’t Produce a ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Focused on Namor
There’s been a lot of hype around Tenoch Huerta‘s incredible performance as Namor, the leader of Talocan and antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many have hoped that this performance would kick off interest from Marvel Studios to get this character his own solo project, but sadly it seems that rights are still an issue for some of the Marvel characters.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Easter Egg is a Nod to One of Marvel’s Most Important Crew Members
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special finds the Guardians recovering from their adventures with Thor and preparing for the unknown from their new base of operations, Knowhere. While the special spends a portion of the runtime inside the severed head of a Celestial, the bulk of the action takes place on Earth where Mantis and Drax head to give Peter the best Christmas present ever: Kevin Bacon. During the botched abduction of Bacon, the pair had an encounter with the police and director James Gunn used that scene as an opportunity to sneak in a reference to one of Marvel Studios’ longest-serving and most important crew members.
‘Strange World’ Scores Disney Animation’s Worst CinemaScore
Here’s a shocker, the latest animated film by Disney Animation, Strange World, has seemingly gotten a B CinemaScore from the general audience. For those that may not know, CinemaScore is an analysis conducted based on cinema-goers after watching a film. It’s a rather rough showcase of overall interest in film but mostly is used to get a feeling for how a film will perform at the box office. Disney Animation has been very consistent and always got at least an A-. So, this marks the first time ever that a Disney Animation film got a B score.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 12
Andor writer and executive producer Tony Gilroy has a knack for creating unnerving tension in his projects. Whether in the Bourne franchise, Armageddon or his directorial debut, Michael Clayton, Gilroy’s works often resolve under incredibly stressful circumstances that leave the audience reeling while they process. The season finale of the first season of Andor, “Rix Road”, and in fact the entire first season itself, certainly fits that pattern, slowly using every tool at the creative’s disposal to simultaneously build tension within the audience and the characters nearly right until its final moments.
Latest ‘Marvel Studios’ Legends’ Confirms Star-Lord Has a [SPOILER]
Well, this is a surprising reveal that confirms a long-time theory. Marvel Studios has started the tradition of creating small supercuts to share the adventures the various Marvel Cinematic Universe characters have gone through in the past few years. Marvel Studios’ Legends is a great little guide for those that don’t actively follow every project the studio puts out. With the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on the horizon, we got a new entry recapping our favorite ragtag group of space heroes. Surprisingly, it includes a deleted scene that confirms a surprisingly familiar connection.
Expect Plenty of Laughs Along with Adventure in the Disney Plus Streaming Series ‘Willow’
1988’s Willow was a dark fantasy adventure dreamt up by a young George Lucas in 1972 before he ever put pen to paper for Star Wars. In 1986, the project began to come together with director Ron Howard, writer Bob Dolman and Lucas developing the script. Somewhere along the way, likely due to Dolman’s comedic chops, Willow became a far funnier fantasy film than contemporaries such as Kull and Labyrinth. Though it wasn’t a critical success, Willow developed a cult following and a fanbase that clamored for a sequel for over 30 years. That sequel will soon debut on Disney Plus and according to one of its stars, the spirit of the original lives on in the streaming series.
Warwick Davis On How ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Helped ‘Willow’ Become Reality
2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t truly land with audiences or critics. More than that, it seems to have inspired Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s decision not to recast iconic roles. Having done so unsuccessfully with one of Harrison Ford’s most iconic roles, Kennedy refuses to do it again even as Ford’s last adventure as Indiana Jones prepares to hit theaters, choosing to create an Indy-adjacent streaming series for Disney Plus rather than misfire on another recast. However, not all the takeaways from Solo were negative; in fact, it turns out that some behind-the-scenes conversations during its production were the genesis of the Disney Plus streaming series Willow.
REVIEW: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
If you’re looking for a 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation that changes the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special isn’t going to satisfy your craving. While the special does somewhat surprisingly advance a few plot points, those ultimately feel like bits that happen here to save precious minutes of screentime in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will almost certainly change the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director James Gunn has made it quite clear that Vol. 3 is the end for this group of Guardians and that it’s a love letter to Rocket, who he’s openly described as a character he loves more than any other he’s ever written and one who he believes deserves a “spectacular” final chapter. If Vol. 3 is a love letter to Rocket, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a shorter and less spectacular love letter to a pair of characters who have yet to truly have been in the spotlight in any of the Guardians’ appearances to date. If you’re looking for a 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation that puts Drax and Mantis and their odd couple relationship front and center, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is going to land just fine.
‘Andor’ Finale Post-Credit Scene Explained
Season One of Andor concluded with a bang. A series of them actually, as the people of Ferrix stood against the Empire in what could only be described as a revolution. The revolt may go down in the books as the first open act of defiance against the Empire, but as audiences already know, the Empire isn’t going down quite yet. In fact, it’s still building to its peak level of terror. To that end, the episode came with the first post-credit tag of the series which served as a chilling reminder that the worst from the Empire is yet to come.
Quentin Tarantino’s Long History With Comic Book Movies
Quentin Tarantino, the acclaimed creative behind indie megahits like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, has been on a bit of a tear lately in regards to superhero cinema. A recent interview with the Los Angeles Times saw the director call filmmakers who work with Marvel Studios “hired hands“, and claim that modern auteurs like himself “can’t wait” for comic book movies to fail. Not long after, Tarantino continued his tirade to imply companies like Marvel Studios had killed the “movie star”, effectively making characters more famous than the actors who play them.
Filming Schedule and Details for ‘The Penguin’ Revealed
Following the release of The Batman in theaters earlier this year, fans have long anticipated what the future could have in store for the future of this world. While it may apparently be a bit of time before a theatrical sequel, Matt Reeves has been in the midst of creating multiple spin-off shows for HBO Max to follow different facets of Gotham City. One of which is The Penguin, which will focus on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot trying to gain control of the crime syndicate of Gotham after the new opening power vacuum following The Batman. While not much has been known about when audiences should expect the series, new details have come to light about the production that should leave people interested.
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Writer Still Hopes for a Sequel
Star Wars has grown quite a bit since its purchase by Disney. They started off with a new trilogy that further explored the aftermath of the original, tested out some unique spinoffs, and went on to establish a variety of TV series on Diseny+. At the moment, Andor has been dominating the Internet with a prequel series to Rogue One, but it’s not the only prequel entry with the protagonist’s name in the title.
‘Andor’ Season Finale Settles a Nearly 30-Year-Old Debate
The Season One finale of Andor cemented the series as one of Star Wars’ best projects to date and almost certainly the most complete of its offerings on Disney Plus. The episode also featured a post-credit scene that clarified a much-theorized plot point from earlier in the season as it showed to what end the parts being made in the prison on Narkina 5 were being used: to assemble the first Death Star. While that scene makes for yet another interesting connection to the events of Rogue One, namely why Cassian was willing to give his life to ensure the Death Star plans got to the Rebels after potentially learning he helped build the weapon, it also may end a long-standing debate first put forth nearly 30 years ago about the second Death Star.
Kang the Conqueror is Trapped in the Quantum Realm
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is only a few months away, as it introduces us officially to our next major threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors is taking on the iconic role after a brief introduction of his Variant in Loki, whose death leads to unlocking the many others from across the multiverse that has been kept hidden through the TVA’s ventures. While we don’t know if this is the same version we were teased by the Disney+ series’s final moments, a new article from Empire Magazine reveals how Kang ended up in the Quantum Realm.
‘Andor’ Showrunner Teases a Fan-Favorites Arrival in Season 2
While many downplayed a prequel series to Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, the Disney+ series has quickly become a fan-favorite. Unlike the previous series on the streaming platform, it feels the most detached from the weight of Star Wars legacy. We did see some familiar faces, but they don’t overstay their welcome in a series that doesn’t hide away from the darkest aspects of the Empire’s rule.
‘One Piece’ Showrunner Reveals How He Pitched the Live-Action Show
One Piece is celebrating its 25th anniversary in a big way. We’ve finally wrapped up the Wano arc and have entered the “final saga.” That isn’t all, as showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens have also been actively working on a live-action adaptation of the long-running manga series by Eiichiro Oda. With live-action anime adaptations rarely hitting the mark, there’s the question if a cartoony series like One Piece could be adapted.
CCXP Confirms Marvel Studios Plans for Next Week’s Event
Brazil’s annual comic-con experience, CCXP, has more often than not proven a source of self-made disappointment and frustration for Marvel fans. Returning as a live event in 2022, however, CCXP looks to be set to make at least a little noise that should satisfy those same fans. A tweet from the official CCXP account has confirmed that not only will Marvel Studios One-Above-All Kevin Feige be in attendance on December 1st, but he’ll also be bringing some friends and some info on at least a couple of projects with him.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $300 Million Domestically
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prepares to enter its third weekend, the superhero flick has managed to achieve another big box office milestone. After earning $9.5 million at the box office on Tuesday, the movie has officially surpassed the $300 million mark stateside. The film’s domestic haul is currently sitting at $303.7 million. It has now become the seventh film to surpass $300 million domestically this year, joining the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Batman and Thor: Love and Thunder.
