WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry
CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
Cold Spring’s Dan Decker installed solar panels to help save the planet; it’s working for him
Dan Decker claims he’s retired. Please – don’t believe him. He’s working daily – to save the planet. “Global warming,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “is serious stuff.”. The 66-year-old Decker who worked as a carpenter and later sold pharmaceuticals, was forced...
linknky.com
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
consistentlycurious.com
15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022
Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
Cincinnati CityBeat
9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)
If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
Fox 19
Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
Fox 19
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
WLWT 5
Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
foodgressing.com
New Year’s Eve Cincinnati 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023
Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Cincinnati 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Cincinnati. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
