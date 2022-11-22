ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tribune-Review

Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire

The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
HARRISON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022

Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)

If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
HARRISON, OH
WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH
foodgressing.com

New Year’s Eve Cincinnati 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023

Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Cincinnati 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Cincinnati. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy