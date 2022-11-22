$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing in Tinley Park, check it right now!
According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 7601 W. 159th Street, and matched all five numbers for the $1 million prize for the Nov. 19 drawing.
The winning numbers were: 7-28-62-63-64.
The winner is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a $1 million or more playing Powerball so far this year.
The Tinley Park 7-Eleven location will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket. For the convenience store, that means a bonus of $10,000.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, Nov. 23, with a jackpot of $30 million on offer.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0