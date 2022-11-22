ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Tinley Park

By Marisa Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing in Tinley Park, check it right now!

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 7601 W. 159th Street, and matched all five numbers for the $1 million prize for the Nov. 19 drawing.

The winning numbers were: 7-28-62-63-64.

The winner is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a $1 million or more playing Powerball so far this year.

The Tinley Park 7-Eleven location will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket. For the convenience store, that means a bonus of $10,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, Nov. 23, with a jackpot of $30 million on offer.

