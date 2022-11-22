Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
256today.com
Riddick recognized as South Huntsville Main Street Hero
HUNTSVILLE — Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick, who represents District 5 which includes South Huntsville Main Street, was recently presented with the Main Street Hero award. The award recognizes a community leader, public figure or an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street organization...
North Alabama Homebuilding Academy introduces new mobile classroom
The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy is working to make themselves more available to those interested in a career in the skills-trade industry. The academy has created a mobile classroom, designed to educate local K-12 students about careers in construction through hands-on activities.
Huntsville Planning Commission approves hundreds of townhomes, new houses across city
The Huntsville Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for 305 townhomes to be built in the southwestern part of the city. But members of the Commission don’t want them worked on too early on a Sunday morning. That came in response to a concerned voiced by a resident who lives nearby.
Restaurant & Churches team up to hand out free Thanksgiving meals
Holy Smokes BBQ and several churches in Scottsboro wanted to make sure anyone in the community who wanted a Thanksgiving meal was able to get one.
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
Madison County woman competes in Cookie Challenge
Theres no better time to bake from scratch than during the holidays, but on local one woman is putting her baking to the test in "The Cookie Challenge."
WAFF
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
WAFF
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
Muscle Shoals group giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners
The Meeting House's founder Brian Hunt told News 19 one of his organization's main goals is to make an impact on the community.
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life
Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told. Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
256today.com
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing features Christmas Card Lane
HUNTSVILLE – It will be South Huntsville’s first Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, and it is certain to become a South Huntsville tradition. The event is presented by Freedom Real Estate & Capital. Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission and the South Huntsville Main Business Association...
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services wants to empty the shelter this holiday season
If you've been considering expanding your family to include a furry friend, this holiday season may be the perfect time to adopt. Florence Lauderdale Animal Services will be one of dozens of shelter nationwide participating in Bissell's Empty the Shelters event this December.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WAAY-TV
Festival of Yule is gaining criticism for promoting satanic values
One holiday festival in North Alabama is being accused of promoting satanic values by residents in Tuscumbia. The city's first ever "Festival of Yule" will take place on December 3rd on Mainstreet with more than 30 vendors selling goods. "The Festival of Yule is basically, really, honestly a way to...
Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say
Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
Comments / 2