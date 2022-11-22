ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

256today.com

Riddick recognized as South Huntsville Main Street Hero

HUNTSVILLE — Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick, who represents District 5 which includes South Huntsville Main Street, was recently presented with the Main Street Hero award. The award recognizes a community leader, public figure or an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street organization...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
NEW HOPE, AL
256today.com

Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing features Christmas Card Lane

HUNTSVILLE – It will be South Huntsville’s first Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, and it is certain to become a South Huntsville tradition. The event is presented by Freedom Real Estate & Capital. Ditto Landing, the Madison County Commission and the South Huntsville Main Business Association...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Festival of Yule is gaining criticism for promoting satanic values

One holiday festival in North Alabama is being accused of promoting satanic values by residents in Tuscumbia. The city's first ever "Festival of Yule" will take place on December 3rd on Mainstreet with more than 30 vendors selling goods. "The Festival of Yule is basically, really, honestly a way to...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT News 19

Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say

Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
MADISON, AL

