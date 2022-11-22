ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drax boss denies company is Europe’s fourth largest carbon emitter

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472TLg_0jJvjV3000
Financial News

The boss of Drax – which collects hundreds of millions of pounds in renewable energy subsidies – has denied the firm is the fourth largest carbon emitter in the European Union.

Speaking in front of MPs on Tuesday, Will Gardiner said emissions from his power plant, which burns wood pellets, are different from those of fossil fuel sites.

“It’s a different type of emission, which needs to be recognised as important,” he said during examination by Darren Jones, who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy select committee.

Quizzed by Mr Jones on whether Drax is the second largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the country, Mr Gardiner repeatedly refused to answer the question.

We produce 11% of the UK’s renewable power, we are a critical component when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining

Last year his business received around £800 million in renewable energy subsidies in the UK despite the 13.3 megatonnes of carbon dioxide that its accounts say it emitted.

“I’m disputing your characterisation of our business,” Mr Gardiner told Mr Jones during the exchange.

He said that the former coal-burning company has “decarbonised our business faster than any other power company in Europe”.

Mr Jones responded: “Yeah, but from coal. That’s not difficult, right?”

Mr Gardiner was also asked about data from Ember – a think tank – which claims that “Drax is the EU’s fourth largest carbon dioxide emitter among coal plants when biomass emissions are included”.

He told MPs: “I have not seen that data, but I absolutely do not agree with that.”

Drax says the electricity it produces in its power plant comes from burning wood – so the carbon it emits has already been absorbed from the atmosphere by the trees it burns.

Its final ambition is to capture the carbon that comes out of its smokestacks in Yorkshire, so that most of it is not released into the air.

That way the business can take the trees that have absorbed carbon during their lifetimes, burn them for energy, then capture that carbon back and store it underground.

If this works at scale and uses highly sustainable forestry practice it could allow the business to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

“We produce 11% of the UK’s renewable power, we are a critical component when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining,” Mr Gardiner said.

“I think we have some extremely exciting plans to invest further to take CO2 permanently out of the environment in the UK.”

Also speaking to MPs, Dr Daniel Quiggin, a senior research fellow at the Chatham House think tank said it was “utterly bizarre” that a company emitting that much gets major subsidies for renewable energy.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
newschain

Net migration to UK hits new record of half a million

Net migration to the UK has climbed to a record half a million, driven by a series of “unprecedented world events” including the war in Ukraine and the end of lockdown restrictions, new figures suggest. Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than...
newschain

Tesco pledges support for British egg sector in ‘uncertain times’

Tesco has announced a multi-million pound support package for its British egg suppliers and producers during a time of turbulence for the sector. Earlier this week the supermarket giant confirmed it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes of eggs per customer as a precautionary measure amid the impact on supply of rising costs and bird flu.
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
newschain

What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?

The Government is set to launch a campaign to help households save up to £420 on their energy bills and potentially save the Treasury billions. The campaign will focus on reducing boiler flow temperatures, switching off electrical devices rather than leaving them on standby and choosing baths instead of showers, according to a report in the Times.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

London Fire Brigade culture review ‘must be nothing short of watershed moment’

The independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB) contains “abhorrent” details and “must be nothing short of a watershed moment”, Sadiq Khan has said. The Mayor of London said that for LFB to be trusted to protect all Londoners it must be a workplace free from discrimination, unfairness and inequality where people of all backgrounds can thrive.
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Germany and France agree to co-operate on energy amid Ukraine war shortages

Germany and France pledged on Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French prime minister Elisabeth Borne, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return.
newschain

Cost-of-living support should be ‘more targeted’ for vulnerable – Tesco chief

The boss of Tesco has said the Government should make cost-of-living support “more targeted” for the vulnerable as he warned over food poverty. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the supermarket giant, said he has seen positive signs of shopping behaviour in Tesco stores since energy bill support was handed out to UK households from October.
newschain

Government’s failure to insulate homes costs taxpayers £9bn a year – Lib Dems

The Government’s failure to insulate Britain’s draughty homes could cost taxpayers around £9 billion a year, new analysis shows. The Liberal Democrats said upgrading houses would not only lower people’s energy bills in the long run, but also reduce the cost of the Government’s energy price guarantee.
newschain

Bristol Rovers expected to make changes for visit of Boreham Wood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will make changes for his side’s FA Cup second round clash with non-league Boreham Wood. Lewis Gibson and Lewis Gordon were both rested for Rovers’ midweek Papa Johns Trophy win at Colchester and are expected to return to the starting line-up. Ryan Loft...
newschain

England booed after goalless United States draw puts World Cup progress on hold

Boos greeted the final whistle as England blew their chance to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase with a match to spare in a turgid 0-0 draw with the United States. Monday’s 6-2 thumping of Iran represented their best start to a major tournament, but Friday’s loose and lacklustre performance brought Gareth Southgate’s side back down to earth.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe

Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track. Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.
newschain

Gove has no ‘confidence’ in housing association in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death

Michael Gove does not have “confidence” in the leadership of a housing association that owned the flat where two-year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould. The Housing Secretary on Thursday had an “unsatisfactory” meeting with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which failed to explain how it would...
newschain

Asylum system in ‘serious peril’ amid soaring backlog of cases

More than 140,000 asylum seekers are waiting for a decision on their claim after the backlog of applications soared by over 20,000 in three months. Home Office figures for the year to September 2022 show there were 143,377 asylum applications which were yet to be determined, of which 97,717 had been waiting for over six months.
newschain

Tiger Woods to partner son Charlie in next month’s PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will partner his son Charlie in the PNC Championship for the third time, tournament organisers have announced. The 15-time major winner and his 13-year-old son, who finished seventh in 2020 and second last year, complete the 20-team field at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 15-18.
ORLANDO, FL
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Police chief: We must stop virtue-signalling online and get on with the job

The chief constable of England’s third biggest police force says officers must cease “virtue-signalling” on social media and get on with the job they are paid to do. Stephen Watson replaced Ian Hopkins as the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in May 2021 after the crisis-hit force was placed in special measures in December 2020.
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy