Wheeling police looking for suspect that stabbed a victim after a road rage incident

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

The Wheeling Police are looking for a suspect after a road rage incident that happened Monday night.

Wheeling Police say they were dispatched to Wheeling Hospital to meet with a stabbing victim who had driven himself to the ER.

Police say the investigation determined that two vehicles engaged in a “road rage” incident along National Road.

Both vehicles stopped in the 500 Block of National Road and a physical altercation happened according to police.

Police say the physical altercation escalated when one of the subjects produced a bladed object and stabbed the victim.

Officers say they were able to locate a crime scene along National Road and Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Officers say the victim’s status is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male with red hair, approximately 5 feet 8 or 9 inches in height. The suspect was last seen in a red or maroon SUV vehicle and had a light-skinned black male as a passenger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip here or call the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.

