Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and a stolen driver’s license sometime before Oct. 19.Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
Based on court documents and statements made in court, investigators said Wells cashed three more checks totaling $7,400 from the stolen checkbook on Oct. 19 at banks in Beaver, West Virginia; Beckley, West Virginia; and Montgomery, West Virginia.
Wells admitted to trying to cash two other checks worth $4,950 but was unsuccessful at these attempts. She also was unable to withdraw $2,500 from a Summersville bank on Nov. 23, 2020. She used either the stolen checkbook or a stolen license in each incident.
In addition to the 30-month prison sentence for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, Wells was ordered to two years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.
