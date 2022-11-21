ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

RadarOnline

Kanye West Looks Worse For Wear In LA In First Sighting Since Moving Divorce From Kim Kardashian Forward

Kanye West was spotted out in Los Angeles looking exhausted as he walked into a meeting in a rare sighting of the embattled rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned. West, 45, was accompanied by two other men on the outing. The musician wore a black Balenciaga despite the fashion house cutting all ties with him after his antisemitic remarks. He finished off his look with a pair of black rain boots.
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
netflixjunkie.com

Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
XXL Mag

Kanye West Goes to Skechers Headquarters for New Yeezy Home, Is Immediately Escorted Out – Report

Kanye West apparently tried to take his Yeezy shoe line to Skechers and was turned away. According to a report from TMZ this afternoon (Oct. 26), Kanye West's burned business deal at Adidas is causing him to look elsewhere for a distributor for his wildly popular Yeezy shoe line. Earlier today, he reportedly attempted to go to Skechers' headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Calif. unannounced in hopes of pitching them on the idea of co-parenting the Yeezy brand. However, the brass at Skechers were not trying to hear it.
The Independent

Kanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different name

Adidas is to sell Kanye West’s Yeezy products under a new name after the German brand cut ties with the rapper in light of his antisemitic comments. The rapper, also known as Ye, dropped his first pair of Air Yeezy sneakers in 2013. While the company has distanced itself from him, it will continue producing the shoes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild

It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
Popculture

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Following the news that former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again seeking reelection, rapper Kanye "Ye" West has seemingly announced that he too to planning a 2024 Presidential run. According to the NY Post, the news was shared in a since-deleted video posted on the PatriotTakes Twitter account. West was reportedly seen with far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, and stated, "This is Milo right here, working on the campaign."
Page Six

Kanye West skips deposition in divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was a no-show for a scheduled deposition in his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Court documents filed earlier this week and obtained by Page Six reveal the embroiled fashion designer “did not appear” for the Nov. 16 meeting. West has been given another opportunity to sit for a deposition at the office of Kardashian’s attorney, Laura Wasser, on Nov. 29, but if he fails to show up for that meeting, the issue of whether he’ll “be permitted to offer any testimony, oral or written,” will be heard by the judge before the former couple’s trial begins, the documents state. The “Flashing...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Returns To Twitter

Kanye West is back on Twitter. Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to see if he has regained access to his account. The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed back several banned celebrities the night before. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a...
