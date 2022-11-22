Read full article on original website
click orlando
114M shoppers expected in stores across US on Black Friday, research shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Black Friday is a beloved holiday tradition for some, and a day to avoid at all costs for others. Either way, it is the busiest shopping day of the year. An estimated 114 million people plan to shop this year, part of the 166.3 million planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.
