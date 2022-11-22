ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For

Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish ready for its close-up in Hallmark Channel film premiering Thanksgiving Day

ASCENSION PARISH - This Thanksgiving, Sorrento will be on the viewing menu for those who dive into the Hallmark Channel and its seasonal array of holiday fare. The movie "My Southern Family Christmas" makes its broadcast premiere just as most Americans put down the fork and pick up the remote control. The Ascension Parish-based production airs at 7 p.m. local time.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Holiday Happenings on the Louisiana Northshore

Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned people across. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains the destination where life slows down. Explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors. St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive communities are packed with personality and charm. On...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

Mandeville’s Winter on the Water Event

The Pontchartrain Yacht Club is partnering with the city of Mandeville's Winter on the Water team to host a legendary Christmas celebration on December 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club members are invited to decorate their boats in the most festive and creative ways possible, including but not limited to extravagant light decorations and much more.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
biteofthebest.com

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
