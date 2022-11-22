Read full article on original website
Related
New Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed in Louisiana Premiering on Thanksgiving Day
It seems like Louisiana has been the hotbed for Christmas movies and there is yet another one that was filmed in the Bayou State that is set to premiere tomorrow night.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For
Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
Ascension Parish ready for its close-up in Hallmark Channel film premiering Thanksgiving Day
ASCENSION PARISH - This Thanksgiving, Sorrento will be on the viewing menu for those who dive into the Hallmark Channel and its seasonal array of holiday fare. The movie "My Southern Family Christmas" makes its broadcast premiere just as most Americans put down the fork and pick up the remote control. The Ascension Parish-based production airs at 7 p.m. local time.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
Holiday Happenings on the Louisiana Northshore
Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned people across. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains the destination where life slows down. Explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors. St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive communities are packed with personality and charm. On...
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking
Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.
Remains of Pearl Harbor veteran to be laid to rest in Louisiana on 81st anniversary of attack
The remains of Louisiana native Houston Temples, who served in World War II, will return to his hometown Varnado to buried alongside family his family next month on the 81st anniversary of his death — the Pearl Harbor attack.
Celebrating Christmas with Hilarious Louisiana-Themed Memes
In a world based on social media and who can post the funniest memes first, we thought we'd give you a leg up on the competition with our collection of the best Christmas in Louisiana memes!. Surely you've seen comments on your friends' posts that say something like, 'I'm stealing...
Mandeville’s Winter on the Water Event
The Pontchartrain Yacht Club is partnering with the city of Mandeville's Winter on the Water team to host a legendary Christmas celebration on December 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club members are invited to decorate their boats in the most festive and creative ways possible, including but not limited to extravagant light decorations and much more.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
