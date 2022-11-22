AEW News: Chris Jericho Responds to Ian Riccaboni ‘Brown Nosing,’ Delivers Warning to Tomohiro Ishii, Samoa Joe on SwerveCity Podcast

Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22
It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22
It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
411mania.com
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
411mania.com
More on WWE’s Decision To Sign Gabi Butler
As previously reported, WWE signed Gabi Butler, gymnast and cheerleader, to a deal as part of their NIL program. Butler was also featured on the Netflix series Cheer. PWInsider reports that the decision to sign Butler at least partially came from talks she had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam back in July.
411mania.com
10 Turns Heel On Dark Order, Joins La Faccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage
Preston “10” Vance has gone bad, turning on the Dark Order and joining forces with LFI on this week’s AEW Rampage. The main event of tonight’s show saw RUSH, The Butcher, and The Blade set to battle Josh Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10, but 10 was nowhere to be seen as the match began. Later in the match, Evil Uno and -1 came out and 10 followed them, running to the ring. He then swerved Silver by turning and attacking him, which allowed RUSH to pick up the win.
411mania.com
WWE News: Mia Yim & The OC on Today’s Edition of The Bump, Booker T Chats With Out of Character, Maximum Male Models Prepare for War
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Mia Yim and The OC:. – WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin:. – Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for...
411mania.com
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins spoke about the formation of the Shield ten years ago and how his relationship with Roman Reigns changed. Here are highlights:. On how doing drills with Roman Reigns led to the creation of the Shield: “Mox and I were already on the...
411mania.com
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0)...
411mania.com
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
411mania.com
Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen
Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:
