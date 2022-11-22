AEW News: Chris Jericho Responds to Ian Riccaboni ‘Brown Nosing,’ Delivers Warning to Tomohiro Ishii, Samoa Joe on SwerveCity Podcast

Preston “10” Vance has gone bad, turning on the Dark Order and joining forces with LFI on this week’s AEW Rampage. The main event of tonight’s show saw RUSH, The Butcher, and The Blade set to battle Josh Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10, but 10 was nowhere to be seen as the match began. Later in the match, Evil Uno and -1 came out and 10 followed them, running to the ring. He then swerved Silver by turning and attacking him, which allowed RUSH to pick up the win.

9 HOURS AGO