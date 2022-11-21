Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
What causes the food coma?
The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilarious Post For ‘Hot Mess’ Mastiff
Shelter dogs are the best dogs! Both of my dogs are rescues and they’re the best babies! Eddy is a wild girl, but Kramer is the friendliest and sweetest dog I’ve ever had. A North Carolina shelter is going viral for their honest and funny post about a dog that’s looking for his forever home.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
iheart.com
Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
onekindesign.com
This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen
This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
thesmokies.com
The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian rolls out new lunch food truck
For years, says Eric Scheffer, owner of Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian, regulars have asked him about expanding the restaurant’s hours to include lunch. Now, in collaboration with sister company Cielo Catering’s food truck, fans will have the opportunity to grab a midday bite. Vinnie’s lunch, which launched Nov....
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
