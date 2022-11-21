ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

What causes the food coma?

The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
iheart.com

Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
onekindesign.com

This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen

This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lodging

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thesmokies.com

The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
BRYSON CITY, NC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC

