Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Officer assaulted, family evacuated as police talk with suspect
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers were called to an incident at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on the report that a man was digging in the dumpster.
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Suspect in police custody, nobody reportedly injured
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - UPDATE - Police have ended the standoff peacefully. The suspect is in police custody and nobody was injured. Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers...
fox9.com
Planned robbery sees three shot, crime scene spanning multiple blocks: charges
(FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man that twas part of an allegedly planned robbery and shooting which left two people dead across a two-block crime scene on Lake Street will face multiple charges. According to police, on April 12, 2021, officers responded to the scenes of two homicides and a...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hastings School Board Member-elect Mark Zuzek arrested for DWI
Hastings School Board-elect Mark Zuzek was arrested on DWI charges on Nov. 17. According to the criminal complaint, Zuzek was stopped by Woodbury police on the morning of Nov. 17. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had run over a stop sign and was driving recklessly, and they stopped Zuzek after witnessing him swerving across the road.
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
fox9.com
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning
(FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the next morning, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager, according to charges.
fox9.com
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Multiple agencies remain onsite more than six hours later
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers were called to an incident at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on the report that a man was digging in the dumpster.
fox9.com
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial
Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
Driver who crashed into Uptown protesters sentenced to 20 years in prison
Nicholas Kraus, the man who pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault for driving into a group of protesters in Uptown Minneapolis and killing one, will be sentenced today.
swnewsmedia.com
Reentry home for former incarcerated met with more pushback at Prior Lake city council meeting
The Prior Lake City Council was met with pushback from several residents during a public forum regarding a reentry home in Prior Lake that is currently being renovated to accommodate formerly incarcerated people as they reintegrate into society. According to previous reporting, last year, Scott County, in partnership with Damascus...
fox9.com
Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
fox9.com
Teen accused in deadly Minneapolis carjacking has adult charges dismissed
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney’s office has dismissed charges of aiding and abetting murder against a now 19-year old defendant, just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled he could be tried in adult court. Husayn Braveheart was just 15 years old when authorities say he...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
