Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO