Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best pound-for-pound wrestler on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that is highly dependent on weight class. But at syracuse.com’s winter media day, we asked coaches to throw weight classes out the window when evaluating their athletes. We asked coaches to give us their best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Here are the results.
High school basketball: Jamesville-DeWitt to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship tilt
Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship tilt on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt head coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Section III ice hockey coaches poll: Who is the toughest player on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness is one of the most important attributes for an ice hockey player. Section III is loaded with players who epitomize toughness. >> Section III boys ice hockey 2022-23: Team previews, top players in Division I.
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each year, high school sports teams experience some form of roster turnover due to graduation, transfers or athletes pursuing other interests. Some of the players lost may have been key to the team’s success a year prior. Once that player moves on, a new player must step up and help fill the hole the departing player left.
High school boys, girls ice hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys and girls ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class B, C, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season tips off soon. Here’s what to know about Class B, C and D this season. >> Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team. The team consists of Section III state meet qualifiers. We have four finalists for MVP: Kaitlyn Carroll, Cicero-North Syracuse; Eva Smith, Baldwinsville; Katie Lester, New Hartford; and Alexa von Holtz, Mexico. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
Who are Section III’s most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
Dyaisha Fair scores season-high 25 for Syracuse in win over Bucknell
A season-high 25-point performance courtesy of senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse (5-1) to a 65-48 victory against Bucknell (2-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night. Tonight’s win marked the first time since the 2020-21 season that Syracuse has started 5-0 at home. Twenty of Fair’s points...
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
Young skaters ‘step up’ for Skaneateles girls hockey in OT loss to non-league foe
Reigning state regional champion Skaneateles opened its title defense with an overtime loss to Section II’s Adirondack United on Wednesday.
A Baldwinsville grad’s favorite advice, and 30 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
One piece of advice still sticks with Nate Hanna. Hanna tried out for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team during his freshman year of high school.
How to watch Syracuse football at Boston College: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team finishes out its regular season against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Syracuse at Boston College will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is 6-5...
Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction
Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Providence, 5-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win...
