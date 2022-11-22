ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school basketball: Jamesville-DeWitt to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship tilt

Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship tilt on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt head coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team. The team consists of Section III state meet qualifiers. We have four finalists for MVP: Kaitlyn Carroll, Cicero-North Syracuse; Eva Smith, Baldwinsville; Katie Lester, New Hartford; and Alexa von Holtz, Mexico. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Providence, 5-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win...
