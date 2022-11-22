Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park
The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Tacoma?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
MyNorthwest.com
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
q13fox.com
Burglars target Seattle delis, drive through front door
A stolen van drove through multiple delis in Madrona. The smash and grab suspects are still on the run.
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
