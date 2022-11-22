ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

MyNorthwest

Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park

The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage

KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KENT, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
