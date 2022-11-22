ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Metallica to Stream ‘Helping Hands’ Concert on Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b49vD_0jJvhxde00

Paramount+ today announced that Metallica ’s “Helping Hands” concert, which benefits the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique set from Metallica.

The concert will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Saturday, Dec. 17, Australia on Sunday, Dec. 18, and South Korea in 2023. The concert will also be simulcast on Pluto TV globally and on YouTube.

Established in 2017, Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disasters and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its fourth year. 100% of donations go directly to AWMH’s charity partners. As always, Metallica covers all administrative costs. To date, All Within My Hands’ collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.

More information can be found at allwithinmyhands.org.

100% of ticket sales and donation proceeds from the Helping Hands concert – and its accompanying auction of items and experiences that goes live Dec. 5 – will go directly to those in need via All Within My Hands. The previous two Helping Hands Concerts in 2018 and 2020 helped to raise more than $3 million dollars collectively.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Variety

Jeremy Chua, Lavender Chang, John Clang Reteam on Singapore Documentary ‘Absent Smile’

Prolific Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua and filmmakers John Clang and Lavender Chang are reuniting after “A Love Unknown” (2020), which Clang directed and Chang shot. This time around, they have teamed for “Absent Smile,” co-directed by Chang and Clang, which is world premiering at the Singapore International Film Festival. Clang is based in New York and visits his parents in Singapore intermittently. “Absent Smile” is a document of Clang’s parents and their mixed feelings of longing yet support for their son, using the format of family portraiture augmented with digital means. “Aging and separation are common occurrences that many are going...
People

Top Gun: Maverick Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of 2022 Top Gun: Maverick will touch down on Paramount+ sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the Tom Cruise-led movie, the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time, "will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America," according to a statement obtained...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘Devotion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It looks like the hype didn’t stop at Top Gun: Maverick. We’re now getting an early holiday treat with yet another movie involving hot fighter pilots (and, thankfully, Glen Powell). Devotion is a biographical drama that tells the true story of elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors)...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Gizmodo

Amazon Reportedly Plans to Burn $1 Billion on Over a Dozen Theatrical Movies Every Year

Amazon must be feeling its cash burning a hole in its voluminous pockets even as the tech downturn has pummeled $1 trillion from its stock value. And even though the company is potentially kicking thousands of employees to the curb over the next few months, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to see its name up in lights as the projectors roll.
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees

Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
Variety

‘Walking Dead’ Producers File Another $200 Million Suit Against AMC; Network Calls It ‘Crass Money Grab’

Several producers of “The Walking Dead” have filed a new $200 million lawsuit against AMC Networks to recover profits from the hit series and its spinoffs. In their most recent legal position in California Superior Court, the producers — Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Charles Eglee and Glenn Mazzara — are claiming that AMC Networks’ $200 million settlement in 2021 with the show’s creator Frank Darabont and CAA, his agency, entitles them to similar treatment. “Plaintiffs were forced to file this lawsuit as a result of AMC’s two faced treatment of their right to participate in the historic success...
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews

Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
The Independent

Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse is the best case for publicly funded TV yet

There are two very different sides to Netflix. On the one hand, there’s the glitz: the prestige-laden films by venerated directors (Roma; The Irishman; The Power of the Dog). The glossy hit series like Stranger Things or Squid Game. But then there’s the other stuff. Just as crucial to Netflix’s business model – perhaps more crucial – is the streamer’s extensive catalogue of less reputable material. From salacious true crime docs to paranormal investigation series, Netflix is teeming with programmes that fall somewhere between being knowingly pulpy and outright schlock. In a climate where new streaming services seem to launch every few months, adding to the competition...
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Track List Released

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's soundtrack set list has been revealed. Both James Gunn and Hollywood Records shared their chosen songs for the Disney+ Special Presentation. There are some songs that you absolutely expect from the filmmaker like holiday fare from Hanoi Rocks and The Smashing Pumpkins. But there are also some selections that will trigger a quick smile and nod from music fans of all stripes. Every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks is a bit of an event for Marvel fans. The Holiday Special doesn't seem to be braking that trend. In fact, until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 rolls around, this is really the only game in town. Peacemaker's tunes helped bridge the gap and the Holiday appetizer is at hand. Check out what Gunn had to say right here!
Variety

DreamWorks Unveils New Logo Sequence With ‘Shrek,’ ‘Boss Baby’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

DreamWorks Animation is updating its opening logo sequence to include some familiar faces. In the new sequence, the iconic DreamWorks child fishing on the moon leaves its post to travel across the galaxy, passing along characters from mainstay franchises such as “The Bad Guys,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Boss Baby,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Shrek” and more. The trip is capped off with appearances from Shrek, Fiona and Donkey before the child returns to the moon, assuming the classic logo imagery that DreamWorks is known for. The new sequence will first play ahead of DreamWorks’ upcoming release, “Puss in Boots: The...
Variety

Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again and More to Give ‘Gifts’ Via ‘From Apple Music With Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“From Apple Music With Love” returns during the week of Nov 25-30, when each day at 8 a.m. PT, subscribers to the service will receive exclusive gifts — ranging from live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes — from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Harry Connick Jr. and, to kick off the series today, a Boiler Room set from British electronic ace Fred Again. Fred Again (a.k.a. Fred Gibson) describes his Boiler Room set as “chaos.” “I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music, describing the...
Variety

Film Bazaar: Work in Progress and Viewing Room Awards Unveiled

Bangladesh feature film “Agantuk” (aka “The Stranger”) by Biplob Sarkar was Thursday named as unanimous winner of the Prasad DI award, conferred by the Film Bazaar Recommends jury in Goa, India to film in the Viewing Room section. Viewing Room is a component within Film Bazaar that presents films from India and South Asia, which are complete or in post-production. These films are looking for film festivals, world sales, distribution partners and also finishing funds. “The jury appreciates the simple and delicate coming of age tale that brings us close to different generations trying to escape from the denial of their identity,”...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy