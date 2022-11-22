Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Death of Fan at a 2014 Jason Aldean Concert Ruled a Homicide
In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Dolores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, the breakout star of Reelz' Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. Fans and viewers simply knew her as Mema. The 76-year-old died surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., on Nov. 9. TMZ first reported news that the family had confirmed several days earlier. Hollywood Hillbillies followed YouTuber Michael Kittrell as he moved his family from Georgia to Hollywood.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Jelly Roll Explains His Johnny Cash-Like CMA Awards Outfit
Jelly Roll stormed the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet in a black jacket and cowboy boots. It was a nod to country music's most famous Man in Black, but that's not the real reason he chose this look. Prior to the show, the "Son of a Sinner" singer talked to...
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Will Keith Urban Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?
Keith Urban has released a cool new video for his new song, "Street Called Main." Will he head up the top country music videos of the week? We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers. Urban is going head-to-head with a slew of new videos. Dierks...
HunterGirl Dives Into Honest Storytelling With New Song ‘Hometown Out of Me’
Despite finishing as the runner-up on American Idol this year, HunterGirl is still that girl playing shows for weekend crowds in her hometown of Winchester, Tenn. Her new song, "Hometown Out of Me," is not only a love letter to the community that raised her, but also a promise. "Coming...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
After His CMA Wins, Jordan Davis Thinks Back on ‘Buy Dirt”s ‘Unreal’ Origin Story
After winning Song of the Year for "Buy Dirt" at the 2022 CMA Awards, Jordan Davis was all but speechless. "I don't know, I've lost my mind. I don't know even know what I'm saying up here," he joked backstage in the press room at the show, after stumbling over the words to express his gratitude for his award. "I'm very very grateful to be here, though."
Lainey Wilson Premieres Fiery New Song, ‘Smell Like Smoke,’ on ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson took the stage on Yellowstone on Sunday night (Nov. 20) to perform in character during Episode 3 of Season 5, and she treated fans to a brand new song they've never heard before. Wilson joins Season 5 of Yellowstone as a musician named Abby, who will reportedly become...
The Dryes Bring a Traditional Sound to the Holidays With ‘Christmas Is Callin” [Exclusive Premiere]
Country duo The Dryes use their Santa mugs all year long. “We celebrate Christmas pretty hard," Derek Drye admits with a laugh in a recent interview with Taste of Country. "It's just our favorite time of year." And while the husband-and-wife duo made up of Katelyn and Derek Drye might...
