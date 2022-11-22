ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Death of Fan at a 2014 Jason Aldean Concert Ruled a Homicide

In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.
CLEVELAND, OH
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Dolores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dead at 76

Dolores Hughes, the breakout star of Reelz' Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. Fans and viewers simply knew her as Mema. The 76-year-old died surrounded by family in her hometown of Grayson, Ga., on Nov. 9. TMZ first reported news that the family had confirmed several days earlier. Hollywood Hillbillies followed YouTuber Michael Kittrell as he moved his family from Georgia to Hollywood.
GRAYSON, GA
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
TEXAS STATE
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems

Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
