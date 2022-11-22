Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
New York issues temporary permits to out of state insurance adjusters to help with storm claims
ALBANY, N.Y. — (Editor's note: The video above previously aired on Nov. 19.) New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has requested the state's Department of Financial Services (DFS) issue temporary permits to qualified, out-of-state insurance adjusters to help speed the claims process along for those who were impacted by the November 2022 storm.
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
NEW YORK — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state plans...
Hochul seeks federal help with winter storm response
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday afternoon that she is filing a request for a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, which would open up the state and local governments for funding to help support the response. Hochul said she had been in touch with FEMA and added that...
Construction begins on $23M housing project in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced construction has started on a new housing development in East Buffalo. The Apartments at the Lyceum is a $23 million project to transform a former school into 42 affordable apartments, as well as a community service hub in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.
Western New York superintendents deciding whether to cancel school Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While some school districts have already cancelled classes for Friday, many families in Western New York are still waiting on a decision. 2 On Your Side spoke with a superintendent in Niagara County on Thursday afternoon about how he decides whether to have a snow day.
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
Heavy snow burdens WNY roofs, advice from Hamburg code enforcement on how to deal with it
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Joe Boncore is a long-time code enforcement officer in the Town of Hamburg and someone very familiar with the risk that snow loads carry for homes. "We started tracking the calls for this storm on the 19th, we have well over 100 calls total," said Boncore.
Record-high turkey prices hit Western New Yorkers’ pockets this holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New Yorkers rush to stores like Wegmans and Tops for last minute Thanksgiving shopping, the price tag of sitting down to dinner at Thanksgiving is at a 37-year high. “I think it's sad because I feel like around this time especially we should have...
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 77 inches of snow has fallen in Orchard Park since the start of the lake effect event. If most...
Inside National Grid's Regional Control Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got an inside look the operations center that controls electricity going to 472,000 residential customers, along with thousands of commercial and industrial customers, in Western New York. National Grid's Regional Control Center in Buffalo is a 24/7 hub of activity, especially during...
Live winter storm updates: The latest across Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow arrived Wednesday in some parts across Western New York. On Thursday night, it officially began to fall in downtown Buffalo. Here's the latest information about a storm where the snowfall is expected to be measures in feet, not inches, and forced the Bills to move Sunday afternoon's home game with the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
