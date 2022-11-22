ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside National Grid's Regional Control Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got an inside look the operations center that controls electricity going to 472,000 residential customers, along with thousands of commercial and industrial customers, in Western New York. National Grid's Regional Control Center in Buffalo is a 24/7 hub of activity, especially during...
Live winter storm updates: The latest across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow arrived Wednesday in some parts across Western New York. On Thursday night, it officially began to fall in downtown Buffalo. Here's the latest information about a storm where the snowfall is expected to be measures in feet, not inches, and forced the Bills to move Sunday afternoon's home game with the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.
Western New York local news

