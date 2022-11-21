ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTBS

What's Happening: Nov. 25-27

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Price: $10 per person or $30 per carload | Ages 2 and younger FREE. Christmas in Roseland returns to the American Rose Center this holiday season on November 25! Watch...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's open on Thanksgiving Day

SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month

I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

What’s the #1 Thanksgiving Pie In Shreveport?

If you’re headed out to the store THIS late in the game, it’s possible that you’ll struggle to find at least one Thanksgiving staple. But if you’re after PIES, don’t worry, it’s very hard to go wrong with pies… But, what’s the most popular Thanksgiving pie in Shreveport?
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

An Extremely Wet Thanksgiving Is In Store

KTAL NBC 6 says “Our weather pattern will be bringing a chance of heavy rain later tonight into Thanksgiving day. The rain will have significant impacts on any outdoor cookouts and travel plans tomorrow.”. Expect rain on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving in the Shreveport and Bossier City...
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial

I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more

MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
MARSHALL, TX
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BELIEVE! Lights the Night begins Nov. 25 at Shreveport Aquarium

Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more as they venture through the aquarium to see all of the animals. Meet and get photos with an enchanted cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus and all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
