Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche. “A nonprofit organization...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family

Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One downtown restaurant gives back for the 18th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 18th year, Thanksgiving dinner is served at Westy’s in downtown Memphis. The restaurant teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, says he feels it’s his duty to serve those in his community. “People want […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Westy’s hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tradition that goes back almost two decades has returned at Westy’s with its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaway for hungry locals. This is the 18th year the Downtown restaurant has given back to the community on Thanksgiving Day. “They’re really great, man... for helping...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
MEMPHIS, TN

