actionnews5.com
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day. I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning. The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave.,...
actionnews5.com
Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche. “A nonprofit organization...
desotocountynews.com
Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family
Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
One downtown restaurant gives back for the 18th year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 18th year, Thanksgiving dinner is served at Westy’s in downtown Memphis. The restaurant teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, says he feels it’s his duty to serve those in his community. “People want […]
actionnews5.com
Westy’s hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tradition that goes back almost two decades has returned at Westy’s with its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaway for hungry locals. This is the 18th year the Downtown restaurant has given back to the community on Thanksgiving Day. “They’re really great, man... for helping...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
actionnews5.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
Birmingham couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster as car burglarized, cash missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars from...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
Local families to receive over 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving through nonprofit giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has partnered with Feed the Needy to give out 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, volunteers from the local nonprofit met to complete the packing of the food. Volunteers worked to complete over 3,800 food boxes to help families...
actionnews5.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
