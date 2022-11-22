ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Wayne J. Strickland of Kitty Hawk, November 21

Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
KITTY HAWK, NC
coastalreview.org

Duck’s $7.4 million beach nourishment delayed until spring

Town officials announced Tuesday that the planned $7.4 million beach nourishment project expected to begin here this month is delayed until possibly mid-March 2023. According to the announcement on the town’s website, contractor Weeks Marine had informed the town it would not be able to meet the schedule. The town said officials were working on contract modifications to ensure the work commences next spring.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
DARE COUNTY, NC
realtrends.com

Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks

North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
DUCK, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO

Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Michael Granderson Buckner of Kitty Hawk, November 23

Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County’s “Season of Giving”

Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
DARE COUNTY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning

Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
NAGS HEAD, NC
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

