outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores appears to raise concerns about beach nourishment project
On Nov. 22, the Town of Duck announced that its beach nourishment project, initially slated to start this month, had been postponed till March 2023. The contractor, Weeks Marine, cited a number of reasons ranging from equipment issues and weather delays to a commitment to another time-sensitive job. In the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Wayne J. Strickland of Kitty Hawk, November 21
Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
coastalreview.org
Duck’s $7.4 million beach nourishment delayed until spring
Town officials announced Tuesday that the planned $7.4 million beach nourishment project expected to begin here this month is delayed until possibly mid-March 2023. According to the announcement on the town’s website, contractor Weeks Marine had informed the town it would not be able to meet the schedule. The town said officials were working on contract modifications to ensure the work commences next spring.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
realtrends.com
Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks
North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula
Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
thenewjournalandguide.com
91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO
Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
outerbanksvoice.com
Michael Granderson Buckner of Kitty Hawk, November 23
Michael Granderson Buckner, 66, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Warren County, NC on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Gussie Lewis Kimball Buckner and Roy Lee Buckner. From the age of 7, Michael was raised in love by the late Rebecca and Donald Midgett.
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County’s “Season of Giving”
Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Governor Youngkin: "Hearts Completely Broken….Again"
Governor Youngkin: “Hearts Completely Broken….Again”
americanmilitarynews.com
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center died by suicide this month
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center have died by suicide in recent weeks. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine confirmed the rash of suicides Monday, which occurred throughout the month of November. All three sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
What we know about manager who opened fire inside Virginia Walmart
Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Chesapeake, Virginia store, killing six people.
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Victims identified in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
The six victims have been identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, Tyneka Johnson and a 16-year-old male.
