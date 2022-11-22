Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
apr.org
Montgomery Hyundai factory gets new supplier
South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its plant in Montgomery. The new factory will also provide components for the car company’s new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Officials say Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion dollars in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers. The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai's electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 west of Savannah. It will also make components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama's official state Christmas tree delivered to state capitol Monday
The official Christmas tree for the state of Alabama will be delivered to the state capitol soon. According to information from Gov. Kay Ivey's press office, the state's tree is due in Montgomery Monday, Nov. 28. The tree is from Bullock County and is a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar. Workers...
Galleria 2018 shooting, OSHA and DG, Auburn coach: Down in Alabama
The man who fired the initial shots in the Riverchase Gallery on Thanksgiving night 2018 has pleaded guilty. OSHS has some blunt words for Dollar General. A former Auburn coach -- who happens to also be a sitting U.S. senator -- has some words of support for Cadillac Williams. The...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
Iron Bowl Game Extremes In Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas looks to be best ever
Downtown Wetumpka will step back in time for the fourth Downtown Dickens Christmas. The event hosted by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce has grown steadily over the last few years and this year promises to be no different. Especially considering the success of Main Street Wetumpka’s Candy Crawl just a few weeks ago where 6,400 people filled downtown streets for the one night event.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Selma, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Selma. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
