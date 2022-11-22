Read full article on original website
WIBW
Local shoppers hit the stores in search of best Black Friday deals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Super Bowl of the retail year is back, and many local shoppers lined up at stores hoping to grab the best deals. In what has now become an American tradition after Thanksgiving, dozens of community members headed to the stores for Black Friday. Rachelle Garland, a local shopper, had been up even before the sun looking for hot deals.
WIBW
West Ridge Mall sees influx of holiday shoppers in search of Black Friday deals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall was in full swing with holiday shoppers on Friday, November 25, also called Black Friday, as customers search in one location with multiple stores for a variety of gifts. If you can find the time this weekend, the general manager with Kohen Retail...
WIBW
Think small to fill out your holiday shopping list on Small Business Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we think about big box stores pulling out all the stops to lure us in for Black Friday, you’re encouraged to take Saturday to remember all the small businesses that mean so much to our communities. Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small...
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
Emporia gazette.com
Shoe Dept. Encore celebrates Emporia opening
Emporia's newest retail store is now open to the public. Shoe Dept. Encore opened Wednesday in the Emporia Pavilions at 2632 W. 24th Ave. The store joins 1,100 locations around the country, according to district manager Mike Zwiener. "We're a family-owned operation that started in 1915," he said. "It's the...
WIBW
West Ridge Mall donates storage space for Toys For Tots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall announced Wednesday that they are providing Toys for Tots with a 30,000 sq. ft. space free of charge. The space used to be the Old Navy store on the first level of the mall. The space will be used as storage while donations start to build up. Then, workers will start to sort the toys and distribute them to families.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WIBW
13.4 START TV
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a technical problem START TV 13.4 is unable to be broadcast at this time. We hope to have replacement equipment here ASAP, but due to availability and the Holiday whe have no eta at this time. We apologize for this situation and will do what we can until it can be repaired.
WIBW
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
Emporia gazette.com
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees, silent auction now open at Fairlawn Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is officially that time of year for a Topeka holiday tradition to once again return to the Capital City. The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items, including their Christmas trees.
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, […]
Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
