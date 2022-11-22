Read full article on original website
Related
New York Times argues the Republican Party 'enables political violence,' downplays left-wing attacks
The New York Times Editorial Board wrote an op-ed Saturday condemning right-wing violence while downplaying or ignoring instances of left-wing violence.
GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner
Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three […]
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’
Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.” “Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our […]
Ukraine sees signs Russia is leaving key nuclear power plant
Ukrainian officials on Sunday said they are seeing signs Russian forces may retreat from a key nuclear power plant where tensions have been high since Moscow occupied the facility early in its invasion. Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company, said it was too soon to...
Comments / 0