ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Conversation U.S.

Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw

Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road

An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
LADY LAKE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Calendar: Attend Palm Coast's tree lighting ceremony

Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Economic Development receives Duke Energy grant

Volusia County’s Economic Development Division recently secured a $10,000 strategic marketing grant from Duke Energy Florida. The grant was part of a competitive process seeking local and regional economic development organizations to provide funding for strategic marketing of business programs that serve the business community in the Duke Energy Florida service area.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 25, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade

Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy