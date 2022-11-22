Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Flagler County business struggling to keep up with construction demand
Following two storms this hurricane season that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. Following two storms that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. The demand for raw materials is great, with a limited amount of places contractors can go.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host Veteran Central Florida WESH 2 Reporter Claire Metz December 13
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is set to host their December Holiday Celebration Dinner Meeting featuring veteran WESH 2 Reporter and Anchor Claire Metz, on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM at the Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, in Palm Coast, FL. SPEAKER TOPIC. Metz will provide a bi-partisan...
WFTV
‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall
VIDEO: ‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall Daytona Beach Shores residents say they’re still waiting for permanent fixes to seawalls and dunes destroyed by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores residents...
Daytona Beach businesses welcome weekend crowds after costly hurricane season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many businesses in Volusia County are still recovering from the destruction of the last hurricane season. The coast is welcoming visitors for the 49th annual Turkey Run, a classic car show and swap meet at the Daytona International Speedway. Evelyn Hone is an 83-year-old New...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
orlandoweekly.com
The Ormond Beach home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice is on the market (and you need to look inside)
Ron Rice passed away at the age of 81 in May. The founder of Hawaiian Tropic — the sun tan lotion company that found fame due in part to its pageants and models — kept a massive Ormond Beach home. That house is on the market and a look inside gives everything you might expect from a mogul turned pageant-runner.
palmcoastobserver.com
Calendar: Attend Palm Coast's tree lighting ceremony
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
flaglerlive.com
Florida Park Drive Reopens to Through Traffic After 5-Month Closure for Sewer Repair
Florida Park Drive has re-opened to through traffic as of Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2022. The intersection of Florida Park Drive and Farraday Lane was closed in late June due to a Utility project. The project consisted of reconstructing a section of sanitary sewer and constructing a new lift station...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Economic Development receives Duke Energy grant
Volusia County’s Economic Development Division recently secured a $10,000 strategic marketing grant from Duke Energy Florida. The grant was part of a competitive process seeking local and regional economic development organizations to provide funding for strategic marketing of business programs that serve the business community in the Duke Energy Florida service area.
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 25, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
wogx.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 89, fights off wild hogs while walking dog in Palm Coast neighborhood
PALM COAST, Fla. - An 89-year-old man wants change in his Palm Coast neighborhood after he was attacked by two wild hogs while taking his dog out for a walk. David Reisman tells FOX 35 the animals launched at him on his front porch at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. "The first one jumped on me. The second grabbed our little dog Riley," he said.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Hyundai Kia lawsuit settlement impacts 3.1 million vehicles
OCALA, Fla. — A federal lawsuit has resulted in a settlement that will have Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai providing compensation or extended warranties for 3.1 million vehicles that are or were at risk of fire. Owners should begin receiving notices with instructions and important information regarding their vehicles...
fox35orlando.com
DeBary woman spreading awareness for kidney donations while searching for transplant of her own
In this time of giving, a DeBary woman is in search of a kidney. Like many she is now on the waitlist in hopes of a donor. She came forward with her story in hopes of not only finding a match for herself but one for someone else.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
Comments / 1