Chicago, IL

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Von Miller injury update: Bills star carted off with knee injury on Thanksgiving

The latest Von Miller injury update after the Buffalo Bills star was carted away on Thanksgiving after suffering a knee injury. The absolute last thing the Buffalo Bills needed as for the injury bug to bite one of its key core players. That’s what happened on Thanksgiving in Detroit, as Von Miller was carted off the field after getting rolled up low in the first half of the Bills game against the Lions.
BUFFALO, NY
3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason

The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Egg Bowl descends into complete fan chaos: Here’s everything that happened (Video)

A controversial call in the Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs resulted in fans throwing garbage on the field. College football’s rivalry week began on Thanksgiving with the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs competing for the Egg Bowl. Recently, they have been much talked about contests, such as Elijah Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ultimately leading to an extra point miss in the 2019 matchup.
STARKVILLE, MS
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future

The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
Cubs rumors: 2 free agent outfielders Chicago might take a flier on

The latest Chicago Cubs rumors link them to a pair of free agent outfielders the team could potentially buy low on and get a lot out of. The Chicago Cubs roster has plenty of room for improvement. Many of the offseason Cubs rumors have focused on shortstops. They’ve been linked as a possible destination to all of the big four as they were last winter when they sat on the sidelines instead.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Thanksgiving football schedule 2022

The NFL is holding its annual Thanksgiving football game with three great matchups for fans to look forward to throughout the day on Thursday. Every year, many fans look forward to the NFL Thanksgiving Day games as an extra exciting way to spend the holiday, especially if their team is playing. This Thanksgiving, the NFL has put together three matchups that will certainly be worthwhile.
ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
