Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London

Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again

Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Kazuchika Okada To Face Jay White In Six-Man Tag Team Match At NJPW Tag League Finals On 12/14

New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for the World and Super Junior Tag League finals on December 14. On November 25, the company announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Kazuchika Okada will collide in a tag team match ahead of their clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Okada, Master Wato, and Tama Tonga will join forces to face White, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo in a six-man tag team match.
NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two For January 21

A second Wrestle Kingdom is coming. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome is already scheduled for its annual January 4 date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair, with the events taking place on back-to-back nights, since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers 'Broken Arm And Dislocated Elbow' On 11/25 WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey hurt Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on Friday, November 25, twenty-four hours prior to Shotzi challenging Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. Rodriguez and Shotzi were scheduled to face Rousey and Baszler in tag action but before the match, Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez, slamming her arm with the lid of a gear crate.
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
Mandy Rose: I Have Another Good Raw Or SmackDown Run In Me, I've Earned Respect

Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again. Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for over a year and shows no signs of slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose has defeated the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more during her run as champion.
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling

Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
Sarah Logan's Name Changed To Valhalla On 11/25 WWE SmackDown

Sarah Logan is now the embodiment of Valhalla. Sarah Logan, who made her return to WWE alongside Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders, has officially changed her name to Valhalla as of the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. On the same episode, Erik and Ivar defeated Hit Row. WWE...
NXT Level Up Results (11/25): Damon Kemp Faces Dante Chen

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (11/25) - Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. - Elektra...
