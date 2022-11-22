Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19): WOW Tag Title Tournament Final
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19) - The Heavy Metal Sisters...
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Santino Marella On His In-Ring Return, Daughter's Injury Status In NXT | Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Kazuchika Okada To Face Jay White In Six-Man Tag Team Match At NJPW Tag League Finals On 12/14
New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for the World and Super Junior Tag League finals on December 14. On November 25, the company announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Kazuchika Okada will collide in a tag team match ahead of their clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Okada, Master Wato, and Tama Tonga will join forces to face White, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo in a six-man tag team match.
NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two For January 21
A second Wrestle Kingdom is coming. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 part two will take place on January 21 from Yokohama Arena. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome is already scheduled for its annual January 4 date. Wrestle Kingdom has been a two-night affair, with the events taking place on back-to-back nights, since 2020, but the show has been moved back to a single night for 2023.
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers 'Broken Arm And Dislocated Elbow' On 11/25 WWE SmackDown
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey hurt Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on Friday, November 25, twenty-four hours prior to Shotzi challenging Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. Rodriguez and Shotzi were scheduled to face Rousey and Baszler in tag action but before the match, Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez, slamming her arm with the lid of a gear crate.
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
Logan Paul Reacts To WWE Action Figure, IMPACT Ticket News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 25, 2022. - In the video linked above, Logan Paul reacted to seeing his WWE action figure for the first time. - Tickets are now on sale for IMPACT's January event in Kissimmee, FL:. - CJ Perry (Lana) recently trained with...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25/2022): McIntyre & Sheamus Against The Usos, Two World Cup Semifinals.
WWE SmackDown (11/25/2022) - Men's War Games Advantage Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso). - SmackDown World Cup Semifinal: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman. - SmackDown World Cup Semifinal: Butch (w/ Ridge Holland & Sheamus) vs. Santos Escobar (w/ Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro...
Mandy Rose: I Have Another Good Raw Or SmackDown Run In Me, I've Earned Respect
Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again. Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for over a year and shows no signs of slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose has defeated the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more during her run as champion.
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling
Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
Sarah Logan's Name Changed To Valhalla On 11/25 WWE SmackDown
Sarah Logan is now the embodiment of Valhalla. Sarah Logan, who made her return to WWE alongside Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders, has officially changed her name to Valhalla as of the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. On the same episode, Erik and Ivar defeated Hit Row. WWE...
AEW Dynamite (11/23/22) Results: ROH World Title Match, Best Of Seven Continues
AEW Dynamite (11/23) - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. - AEW Title Tournament Eliminator Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. - Best Of Seven Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (1) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (0)
NXT Level Up Results (11/25): Damon Kemp Faces Dante Chen
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 25. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 22. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (11/25) - Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen. - Elektra...
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio In His Home On Thanksgiving
Rhea and Dominik ruin Thanksgiving. Rey Mysterio has always been thankful for his family, but maybe not this year. While the Mysterio family was trying to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up uninvited. Dominik and Rhea immediately began attacking Rey, even taking a kendo...
