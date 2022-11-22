ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Fox17

7 Michigan State players charged with assault in wake of stadium tunnel incident

The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office has charged 7 members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following last month's Spartans/Wolverines game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said following the incident that he expected the players to be criminally...
Fox17

Edmore man airlifted following ORV crash in Montcalm County

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Edmore man was airlifted with serious injuries following an ORV crash in Home Township Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near Peoples and Cutler roads in Home Township after 6:30 a.m. The 35-year-old was the only person hurt in the...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Fox17

B2 Outlet Stores opens new location in Hastings

B2 Outlet Stores opened a brand new store in Hastings, bringing the benefits of finding great deals and supporting a local non-profit to Southwest Michigan. Todd took a trip to their new location to get a preview of their grand opening. To find the B2 Outlet Store nearest to you,...
HASTINGS, MI

