Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Guillermo Heredia to KBO, Ronald Acuña Jr. slugging in Venezuela, more
Francys Romero reported on Tuesday that former Atlanta Brave Guillermo Heredia is headed to the Korean Baseball Organization and will end his time in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves organization designated the 31-year-old for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster after a few additions. Heredia...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going
In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
FOX Sports
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
batterypower.com
Very preliminary, pre-FA ZiPS projections have Braves as best team in MLB
Due to the Braves’ superlative performances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, there’s been a bit of an apocryphal/unsubstantiated narrative that’s pervaded since, about how the “projections” continually undersell the team for Atlanta. (Maybe PECOTA, not other projections, really. I have the receipts.) In any case, here’s something to gouge a big chunk out of that narrative, if you needed it: Dan Szymborski published his “absurdly preliminary” ZiPS projected standings earlier today, and boy, the Braves look like a juggernaut of a roster therein.
Atlanta Falcons: 3 players to sign following Ta’Quon Graham injury
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following Ta’Quon Graham’s injury. Most of the headlines when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons’ injuries this week have been focused on Kyle Pitts, as they should be, he is an incredible player, but the injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve of Ta’Quon Graham is a huge blow to the defense.
2022 Bowman Chrome checklist features Yankees top prospect’s expensive first autograph
There’s no definitive word yet on whether Yankees top international signee Roderick Arias is the next Jasson Dominguez — heck, there’s no word yet on whether Dominguez himself is the Dominguez we thought he was — but one thing’s for certain: his first MLB-licensed baseball card is selling similarly.
Pacers 'superpower' produces another comeback win
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers are so used to it now to the point that it almost feels routine. The game starts and they take a few minutes to find their footing. The Pacers find that either their shots aren't getting kind rolls or that their opponents are finding it just a little...
