marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
Phys.org
Visual behavior during the manufacture of stone tools is analyzed for the first time
The Paleoneurology Group at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has just published a new study in the Journal of Paleolithic Archaeology which, for the first time, analyzes visual behavior during the manufacture of Lower Paleolithic stone tools. The results show that the visual behavior depends on the tool being made.
PC Magazine
Meta's Latest AI Can Play Diplomacy Better Than Most Humans
Researchers at Meta have created an AI capable of playing the game of Diplomacy and beating most human players. As the Meta AI blog explains, Diplomacy was viewed as a "near-impossible grand challenge in AI" for decades because of the skill set required to play the game. The goal of Diplomacy is to control the majority of the board, but this is done through players negotiating with each other using conversation, forming alliances, making agreements, and detecting when other players are bluffing.
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
myscience.org
What does artificial intelligence do to us?
Kick-Off for the project "Desirable Digitalization". Sponsored by Stiftung Mercator. Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips. But what does AI do to us and our society? How does it change our view of humanity? How can AI applications be steered in an ethically desirable direction? In the project "Desirable Digitalization" of the Center for Science and Thought at the University of Bonn and the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence at the University of Cambridge, which is funded by Stiftung Mercator, researchers take a look at the challenges of AI for society as a whole. Participants discussed these topics at the kickoff in Bonn.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
marktechpost.com
Meet MultiRay: Meta AI’s New Platform For Efficiently Running Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Today’s state-of-the-art AI systems for handling text, images, and other modalities achieve optimal performance by first training a massive model with a massive quantity of data and then training that model to specialize in a single job (for example, identifying harmful speech). The result is a high-quality, high-priced specialized tool. The cost of maintaining so many massive models quickly escalates out of control if there are many problems to solve. As a result, huge state-of-the-art models are rarely employed in production, and considerably smaller and simpler models are typically used instead.
scitechdaily.com
Caltech Mathematicians Solve 19th Century Number Riddle – Finally Prove “Patterson’s Conjecture”
Caltech mathematicians Alex Dunn and Maksym Radziwill finally prove “Patterson’s conjecture.”. A perplexing feature of numbers first stumbled upon by German mathematician Ernst Kummer has confounded researchers for the past 175 years. At one point in the 1950s, this quirky feature of number theory was thought to have been wrong, but then, decades later, mathematicians found hints that it was in fact true. Now, after several twists and turns, two Caltech mathematicians have at last found proof that Kummer was right all along.
Daily Beast
It’s Scientists Against Techies in the Brain Implant World
During his military training in 1892, German psychiatrist Hans Berger was almost trampled to death by a horse-drawn cannon. At the exact same time, his sister had a sudden feeling he was in danger and decided to telegram her brother. Berger would later describe this as a “case of spontaneous telepathy,” which made him dedicate a lifetime to understanding how brain activity can change someone’s thoughts. That work would inspire him to create the electroencephalogram—a method for measuring brain activity that is now one of the most important technologies in all of neuroscience.
Phys.org
Mathematicians resolve a longstanding open problem for the so-called 3D Euler singularity
The motion of fluids in nature, including the flow of water in our oceans, the formation of tornadoes in our atmosphere, and the flux of air surrounding airplanes, have long been described and simulated by what are known as the Navier–Stokes equations. Yet, mathematicians do not have a complete...
A breakthrough AI can track real-time cell changes revealing a key mystery in biology
Researchers have found a way to observe cell samples to study morphological changes — or the change in form and structure — of cells. This is significant because cells are the basic unit of life, the building blocks of living organisms, and researchers need to be able to observe what could influence the parameters of cells, such as size, shape, and density.
techeblog.com
Meta Galactica AI Language Model Can Automatically Generate Wiki Articles and Scientific Code, Gets Removed
All good things must come to an end, or at least that was the case with the Meta Galactica AI bot. Put simply, it was a large language model for science capable of summarizing academic literature, solve math problems, generate Wiki articles, write scientific code, annotate molecules / proteins, and much more. Unfortunately, not all of it was accurate, and thus the plug was pulled.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
scitechdaily.com
As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System
Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
itsecuritywire.com
Adversarial AI Attacks Highlight Fundamental Security Issues
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of California at Berkeley, and FAR AI discovered that a professional-level Go AI could be easily defeated with moves that tricked the machine into believing the game was over. While a professional or novice Go player could be defeated by...
datafloq.com
How To Write A Data Structure Algorithm
An algorithm is a sequential procedure that specifies a list of steps to be taken in a particular order in order to achieve the desired outcome. An algorithm can be implemented in more than one programming language because algorithms are typically constructed independently of the underlying languages. From the standpoint...
