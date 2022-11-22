Read full article on original website
apr.org
Montgomery Hyundai factory gets new supplier
South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its plant in Montgomery. The new factory will also provide components for the car company’s new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Officials say Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion dollars in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers. The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai's electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 west of Savannah. It will also make components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
wtvy.com
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
warblogle.com
From the Other Sideline – Alabama
Honestly, y’all are just kinda cute. The way y’all celebrated a win over a 3-6 team like it was The Super Bowl was pretty hilarious. But, I get that “Auburn is just different” and I wouldn’t understand it. 2. Did you care a lot about...
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
lowndessignal.com
Caswell McCurdy still “doing his part” in Lowndesboro at 92
Lowndesboro native Caswell McCurdy is a town fixture to many in the community. The 92-year-old lives beside the two-story home on Broad Street where he grew up and continues serving his community and raising crops with his sons, Cas and Garrett, on the land his father and grandfather farmed. “Mr....
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
Nick Saban talks Alabama’s keys to Iron Bowl, ‘phenomenal job’ by Cadillac Williams
It is the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, which means it is time for Nick Saban’s weekly “Hey Coach” radio show. The usual Thursday night staple during football season is always moved up a day because of the holiday ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Here were the...
unionspringsherald.com
BC Commission monthly meeting
November’s Bullock County Commissions meeting was held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissions Chamber of the Bullock County Courthouse. Commissioners present included; Solomon Marlow, Jr., Don Larkins, Johnny Adams, John McGowan, as well as, Chairman Alonza Ellis, Jr., and Administrator Patrick Smith. This was...
Iron Bowl Game Extremes In Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
WSFA
The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas looks to be best ever
Downtown Wetumpka will step back in time for the fourth Downtown Dickens Christmas. The event hosted by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce has grown steadily over the last few years and this year promises to be no different. Especially considering the success of Main Street Wetumpka’s Candy Crawl just a few weeks ago where 6,400 people filled downtown streets for the one night event.
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
WSFA
Friendship Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Friendship Mission in Montgomery made sure no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. Volunteers were hard at work Thursday serving food to both residents of their two homeless shelters and anyone in need of warm meal in the community. “Today we give extra thanks. We give...
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
