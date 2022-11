The Boston College men’s hockey team fell to Notre Dame 5-2 on Friday, dropping a game to their former Hockey East foes in their first action in over a week. After a strong outings in their last two games against Northeastern and UMass Lowell, the Eagles couldn’t quite push their winning streak to three, It wasn’t the team’s worst outing of the season by any means, but after two conference wins made it look like they could be rounding into form, this was a pretty definitive step back by BC.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO