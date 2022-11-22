Read full article on original website
To help the community at Thanksgiving
The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions
Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
Goodie bags distributed to new Northside educators
GOODIE BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO NEW NORTHSIDE EDUCATORS—The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside Elementary Schoo. Gamma Chi member Patricia Williamson, far left, presented goodie bags to, from the left, Heasel Ordonez, Johanna Sierra, Wendy Martinez and Heidi Heredia. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
Birth announcement: Wesley Robert Thomas
A son, Wesley Robert, was born to Katherine Dunnick and Daniel Thomas at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Wesley was welcomed home by a sister Madeline Thomas, 2. Maternal grandmother is Pam Dunnick of...
Warren Animal Feed continues family dream
Warren Animal Feed in downtown Warrenton represents the ongoing fulfillment of a family dream to make finding food and supplies for pets and livestock easier for Warren County residents. Chris and Jennifer Pierce of the Snow Hill community established the business in June 2021 because they knew that many Warren...
Goodie bags presented at WECHS
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
Special guests visit Rotary Club
Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15. She talked about how the students are prepared for college and life after leaving the school. Also visiting was Gina Eaves, the assistant governor for Rotary District 7710. She is in charge of five Rotary clubs, including Warrenton, Oxford and Henderson.
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Worker dies after being stabbed at gas station near Garner; suspect in custody
The dramatic takedown of a stabbing suspect at a convenience store in Johnston County was captured on exclusive cell phone video.
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
New teachers at Mariam Boyd recognized
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, presents goodie bags to new educators at Mariam Boyd Elementary School. New teachers holding goodie bags are, from the left: Virginia Ulpindo, Tricia Wells and Raquel Nogueras. They were presented the bags by Gamma Chi members, from the left: Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Norma Retzlaff, Rachel Smith and Sheila Robertson. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
Obstruction, larceny charges result from investigation into fatal party shooting near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax County, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday. Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s...
Holiday Crafts for Kids program scheduled
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20 from 6-6:45 p.m. This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week....
