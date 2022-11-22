After spending time at home with family over Thanksgiving, I’m always itching to get out of the house. If you’re like me and will be looking for a way to spend a little alone time this weekend, I’ve got your back. On Friday, the Greater Boston Stage Company will premiere its rendition of the classic tale “Little Women,” and the Boston Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker.” There’s also a new music photography exhibition at the Panopticon Gallery. If you want to stay in but still want to keep busy, the Boston Turkish Festival has an online photography exhibition showing through mid-December. Get details on everything going on this weekend below.

