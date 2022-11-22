Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Could Resolve a Parkinson’s Disease Mystery
A recent study reveals how Parkinson’s spreads throughout the brain. According to a recent study led by Weill Cornell Medicine scientists, aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients through a cellular waste-ejection process. During the process, known as lysosomal exocytosis, neurons release...
Science reveals why eye contact is tough for people with autism
HealthDay News -- A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report. This brain region has been associated with guiding a person's visual...
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from.
A gene variant that causes Alzheimer's disease severely affects the brain
The gene variation of Apolipoprotein E (APOE), called APOE4, is one of the largest risk factors in developing Alzheimer’s disease, increasing the risk for the disease greatly. It has largely been unknown as to why this is the case. People can be tested for the gene and take action to limit their risk.
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis May Rescue Middle-Aged Brains From Cognitive Decline
Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
technologynetworks.com
Study Shows Down Syndrome Is a Double-Prion Disorder, Like Alzheimer's
The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.
MedicalXpress
Study yields clues as to why Alzheimer's disease damages certain parts of the brain
Memory loss is often the first sign of Alzheimer's disease, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain—the memory area—before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Medical News Today
What to know about Sweet syndrome
Sweet syndrome is a rare inflammatory condition. It involves a sudden onset of fever and painful skin rashes. Sweet syndrome, or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, is a rare skin condition. It takes its name from Dr. Robert Douglas Sweet, who first described the condition in 1964. The condition falls under...
hcplive.com
Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD
The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
MedicalXpress
Neuroscientists discover a new drug candidate for treating epilepsy
Temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) is one of the most common types of epilepsy worldwide. Although symptomatic medications are available, one-third of TLE patients remain unresponsive to current treatment, so new drug targets are critically needed. A research team co-led by a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) neuroscientist has recently identified and developed a new drug candidate with the potential for effectively treating TLE by suppressing neuroinflammation.
Medical News Today
Dementia vaccines: What are they, and when could they become available?
Dementia is an umbrella term referring to a range of disorders that affect the way in which a person’s brain works, causing symptoms including memory loss, behavior changes, and difficulty. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia cases.
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
