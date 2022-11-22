Read full article on original website
Related
warrenrecord.com
To help the community at Thanksgiving
The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
warrenrecord.com
Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions
Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
warrenrecord.com
Goodie bags distributed to new Northside educators
GOODIE BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO NEW NORTHSIDE EDUCATORS—The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside Elementary Schoo. Gamma Chi member Patricia Williamson, far left, presented goodie bags to, from the left, Heasel Ordonez, Johanna Sierra, Wendy Martinez and Heidi Heredia. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
warrenrecord.com
Goodie bags presented at WECHS
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Improvement Association Child Development Center adds kitchen
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Improvement Association Saint Paul’s Child Development Center held a ground breaking ceremony recently for the addition of a kitchen. Director Rufus Tyler said the addition of a kitchen at the center is a major step in providing quality childcare for our children. He welcomed members of the community to the event and expressed his appreciation for their support.
warrenrecord.com
Warren Animal Feed continues family dream
Warren Animal Feed in downtown Warrenton represents the ongoing fulfillment of a family dream to make finding food and supplies for pets and livestock easier for Warren County residents. Chris and Jennifer Pierce of the Snow Hill community established the business in June 2021 because they knew that many Warren...
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
warrenrecord.com
Special guests visit Rotary Club
Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15. She talked about how the students are prepared for college and life after leaving the school. Also visiting was Gina Eaves, the assistant governor for Rotary District 7710. She is in charge of five Rotary clubs, including Warrenton, Oxford and Henderson.
warrenrecord.com
Holiday Crafts for Kids program scheduled
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20 from 6-6:45 p.m. This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week....
cbs17
Teen ‘known for mischief’ crashes into canal on dirt bike after chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
warrenrecord.com
New teachers at Mariam Boyd recognized
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, presents goodie bags to new educators at Mariam Boyd Elementary School. New teachers holding goodie bags are, from the left: Virginia Ulpindo, Tricia Wells and Raquel Nogueras. They were presented the bags by Gamma Chi members, from the left: Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Norma Retzlaff, Rachel Smith and Sheila Robertson. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
warrenrecord.com
Grinch’s Night Out activities planned
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a free, new program called the “Grinch’s Night Out.” Children can be dropped off between 5:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a night of fun games, jump castle, crafts, dinner, and a movie in this Grinch-themed event. Registration is being accepted now through Dec. 2. The event is free of charge, and space is limited.
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates
A spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
warrenrecord.com
Breakfast ministry celebrates Thanksgiving
Ladies from the Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry gathered on Thursday, Nov. 17, for their Thanksgiving celebration. The ladies prayed, had good food, played games, won prizes, celebrated their November birthday with Cora Fogg, and enjoyed a poem written by Sophia Jefferson. Pictured above, from the left, are, front row:...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Comments / 0