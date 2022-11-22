ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Food Court Fountain at Laguardia Airport Has Travelers Captivated

By Nicole Pomarico
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFYvO_0jJvf2Cw00

They can't seem to look away.

If you're a frequent traveler, you know that most of their airports around the United States have their "thing." There's the yoga room at the San Francisco International Airport, or the forest walk tunnel that people love in Atlanta. And for those who have been to Laguardia in New York, it's absolutely gotta be the water fountain in the food court.

It's seriously cool — at least, for a fountain that's inside an airport, anyway. And this TikTok from traveler @madelinechadban proves that there is no one who sees this fountain and isn't absolutely captivated by it.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the footage, "New York, New York" can be heard in the background as multiple people are seen taking photos and videos of the fountain while they're eating, ordering their food, or even just walking by. We have to admit, it's a pretty neat fountain, and a solid distraction from an otherwise draining day of travel and all the hassles that come with it.

It's not just a fountain, either; it's a $1 million water installation that plays two rotating shows as tribute to New York throughout the day, complete with projection mapping, and the shows get new themes around different holidays like Christmas and July 4. No wonder people are always stopping to see it!

"If you went to Laguardia and didn’t take a vid of the fountain then did you really go to Laguardia?" the OP asked in her caption.

Fellow travelers shared their love for the water show in the comments, including one who wrote, "Okay but why am I planning a trip to NYC purposely through La Guardia bc I wanna see the fountain? The chokehold is too real."

We get it — and it gives us something to look forward to seeing while passing through every time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Invasive Giant African Snail Discovered In Luggage At Atlanta Airport

Bringing home souvenirs after an exciting vacation away is one of the best ways to hold on to some of the memories made along your journey. While some souvenirs, such as postcards and T-shirts, have managed to stand the test of time, others are a bit more controversial. One traveler at an Atlanta airport learned this the hard way after an unexpected passenger was found inside her luggage.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage

A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
touristmeetstraveler.com

India Fully Reopens To Travelers, Drops All Travel Restrictions

After more than two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has finally dropped the last of its pandemic-related travel requirements. From November 22, international travelers no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha health declaration form to present at the airport. Meanwhile, visitors are also no longer required to take a COVID PCR test.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
383
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy